Qualcomm Inks Car Chip Deals With Volvo, Honda And Renault

Qualcomm Corp on Tuesday introduced offers to produce chips to automakers Volvo Group, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Renault SA, accelerating its push to accomplice with legacy automotive corporations digitizing their product strains.

The San Diego, California, firm as soon as identified for its cell phone chips has created a spread of automotive choices, from self-driving automobile brains to chips that function digital dashboards and infotainment programs. But the chips are all aimed on the identical objective of serving to automakers remodel their automobiles into rolling computer systems that may be up to date over the air with paid upgrades that generate income for carmakers lengthy after a automobile has left supplier tons, a enterprise mannequin pioneered by Tesla Inc.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Qualcomm stated it has reached a cope with Geely Holding-backed manufacturers Volvo and Polestar to make use of Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon Cockpit” chips and an working system from Alphabet Inc’s Google in automobiles beginning later this 12 months.

The deal will enable Volvo’s electrical SUV, which is to start manufacturing this 12 months, to faucet into hands-free use of Google Assistant and navigation with Google Maps. The corporations stated that future upgrades shall be despatched out over the air.

Qualcomm additionally stated that Honda will begin utilizing its “cockpit” chips in automobiles that may hit roads in 2023. Qualcomm additionally stated Renault has agreed to make use of its automotive expertise, however didn’t give specifics of which chips or when automobiles utilizing them would arrive.

Qualcomm stated on Tuesday that it has created a brand new chip and system for pc imaginative and prescient, which makes use of cameras on the automobile and synthetic intelligence to assist with security features like automated lane management. The new “Snapdragon Ride Vision System” makes use of software program from Arriver, which was a part of Qualcomm’s $4.5 billion buy of automotive expertise agency Veoneer Inc final 12 months.

