Qualified Investor Visa in Panama: What You Need to Know

A Qualified Investor Visa in Panama will can help you dwell and work freely on this highly-developed Central American nation, with the one requirement for sustaining resident standing being that you just go to the nation as soon as each two years.

Panama City, the nation’s capital

First established in October 2020, a Qualified Investor Visa could be obtained through property acquisition, buying securities, or making a fixed-term deposit in a neighborhood financial institution.

It is essential to notice that each one funds invested should come from outdoors the nation. For US buyers, one of many main benefits of transferring funds into Panama is the actual fact it’s one among Latin America’s dollarized economies, which means that losses related to forex conversions are eradicated.

Another main benefit of a Qualified Investor Visa in Panama is the truth that the applying course of could be initiated whereas the applicant is outdoors the nation – though they and any dependents additionally receiving visas might want to journey to Panama to finalize the method.

Furthermore, processing the visa solely takes 30 days. So, as soon as the required funding has been made and required documentation gathered, the turnaround time is extremely quick.

If you have an interest in acquiring a Qualified Investor Visa in Panama, learn on for extra details about the totally different funding choices, in addition to the charges concerned and documentation wanted.

Investment choices for a Qualified Investor Visa in Panama

The three choices for receiving a Qualified Investor Visa in Panama are as follows:

Option 1 – property buy

The first choice for getting a Qualified Investor Visa in Panama is thru the acquisition of property. Until October 2022, the minimal actual property funding required to be eligible for a Qualified Investor Visa stands at $300,000, subsequently rising to $500,000.

Note that the property have to be held for a minimal interval of 5 years.

Option 2 – securities funding

Properties in Panama City

The second choice for receiving a Qualified Investor Visa in Panama is to buy securities through a licensed securities workplace, with a minimal funding of $500,000. While that choice is much less widespread than receiving the visa via property buy, it turns into significantly extra enticing as soon as the minimal property buy worth rises.

Because one of many main benefits {that a} visa via securities funding carries is the rapidity with which securities could be bought, in addition to the benefit with which they are often managed in comparison with a bodily asset equivalent to actual property.

Option 3 – timed financial institution deposit

The third choice for an investor visa in Panama is to make a timed financial institution deposit in a neighborhood financial institution, lasting for at the very least 5 years and with a minimal funding of $750,000.

It is essential to notice that such a deposit have to be freed from any extra monetary dedication or lien, and have to be made with a qualifying financial institution – which your lawyer in Panama will be capable of advise you on.

How a lot does a Qualified Investor Visa in Panama value?

To obtain an Qualified Investor Visa in Panama, you’ll need to pay sure charges, which is able to rise based mostly on the variety of dependents additionally being offered visas.

These charges shall be extra to any cost incurred by a supplier who’s helping you with the visa utility course of.

The charges embrace:

An utility payment of $5,000 to the National Treasury

A repatriation deposit of $5,000 to the Panamanian Immigration Service

An extra payment of $1,000 to every of these our bodies per dependent

That means, in complete $2,000 have to be paid per dependent. So, for instance, somebody who receives an investor visa in Panama and has a partner and little one who may even obtain visas should pay a complete of $14,000 for all three visas, on high of the charges owed to the supplier.

What documentation shall be wanted?

As a part of the applying course of for a Qualified Investor Visa in Panama, the next documentation shall be required:

Authenticated (apostilled) copy of passport

Recent and authenticated (apostilled) legal report background test

Five passport sized images

Certificate of excellent well being

Personal background declaration

Authenticated and licensed financial institution assertion demonstrating related funds/transactions

Notarized letter issued by recipient of related funds to show correct completion of transaction

Proof of cost of aforementioned charges for applicant and all dependants

For dependents: Letter of visa holder’s accountability for them Proof of said ties (marriage or kinship) Proof of handle (dependents should dwell with applicant) Other related documentation if a dependent is over 18 years of age



