Quartararo wins as Espargaro blunders

World championship chief Fabio Quartararo has prolonged his lead with a dominant Catalunya Grand Prix triumph as residence favorite Aleix Espargaro threw away a podium place with an embarrassing mistake on the ultimate lap.

Yamaha’s Quartararo, who began third on the grid behind pole-sitter Espargaro of Aprilia and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, took victory in Sunday’s race after storming into the lead by flip one.

Espargaro regarded set to complete runner-up however a untimely celebration on the penultimate lap – having thought the race was over – dropped him right down to fifth as Pramac Racing’s Martin got here second and his teammate Johann Zarco third.

Australian Jack Miller, whose time at Ducati is seemingly near an finish amid a disappointing season, may end solely 14th, three locations behind compatriot Remy Gardner.

Frenchman Quartararo had struggled for grip on his Yamaha throughout apply however as soon as he took the lead, he made no errors as he pulled away and shortly constructed an enormous benefit, forcing Espargaro to deal with the battle for second with Jorge Martin.

“I felt good from the beginning, I knew I wanted to be first on the first corner,” stated Quartararo, who has 147 factors after 9 races.

“Amazing race, I felt great. I was pushing from the beginning and I kept checking my rear tyre, which felt really good. So happy!”

“It was good to keep pushing because when Aleix made the mistake on the last lap, I first thought it was a mechanical problem and then I understood he was celebrating,” stated Zarco.

“So I say (to myself), ‘Finish your lap and get your podium’.”

Espargaro, a veteran of over 200 races and second within the riders’ standings, held his head in his palms after the chequered flag as he fell 22 factors behind Quartararo and he was inconsolable after returning to the paddock.

Last yr’s championship runner-up Bagnaia began second on the grid however was hit from behind by a falling Takaaki Nakagami on the opening lap, with the Japanese rider’s helmet clipping the rear wheel.

Nakagami’s bike additionally took out Alex Rins because the three riders crashed at flip one.

Nakagami and Rins had been taken to the medical centre and can endure additional checks at hospital.

Ducati’s afternoon went from dangerous to worse when their two Gresini Racing riders, Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio, crashed inside moments of one another with 17 laps to go.

Bastianini, who has received three races this season, remained third within the standings however is now 53 factors behind Quartararo after a second straight non-finish.