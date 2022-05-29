Quayle four shots clear on Japan Golf Tour

Australia’s Anthony Quayle is eyeing a maiden victory on the Japan Golf Tour, with a four-shot lead heading into the ultimate spherical of the Gateway to The Open Mizuno Open.

With 4 spots in July’s a hundred and fiftieth British Open at St Andrews additionally up for grabs, Quayle shot a three-under 69 third spherical on the JFE Setonaikai Golf Club to achieve 12 underneath.

He leads from fellow Queenslander Brad Kennedy (71), Shintaro Kobayashi (68), Shingo Katayama (70) and Ryuichi Oiwa (73).

The 27-year-old anticipated earlier wins on the PGA Tour of Australasia to assist him handle the ultimate day.

“I have not won in Japan before, but I have won two titles in Australia. They will allow me to be confident as I have been in this position, and won from this position before,” Quayle stated.

“It definitely helps.”