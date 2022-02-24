Queen cancels again due to Covid

Queen Elizabeth has cancelled one other two engagements after she examined optimistic for coronavirus on the weekend, Buckingham Palace mentioned.

Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled two engagements on Thursday after she examined optimistic for coronavirus on the weekend, Buckingham Palace mentioned.

“The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date,” a spokesman mentioned.

Royal officers introduced on Sunday that the 95-year-old head of state had examined optimistic and had “mild” Covid signs, however would proceed with “light duties”.

Her eldest son and inheritor, Prince Charles, examined optimistic for the second time since early 2020 on February 10, two days after assembly his mom at Windsor Castle.

The Queen, who’s in her record-breaking seventieth yr on the throne, cancelled comparable digital engagements deliberate for Tuesday however spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday.

The monarch and the prime minister maintain common weekly conferences in non-public.

They had been carried out by phone relatively than in individual as a consequence of coronavirus restrictions.

Palace officers mentioned there have been no additional engagements deliberate for this week.

The newest cancellation will inevitably stoke additional fears for her well being, given her superior age.

As a precaution, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip moved to Windsor, west of London, in March 2020 as the worldwide pandemic hit Britain.

The couple, who had been married for 73 years, self-isolated with a lowered variety of family workers. Philip, 99, died in April 2021, and his funeral was held below virus curbs.

Elizabeth returned to official duties after his demise and as restrictions had been lifted. But she was compelled to decelerate on medical recommendation in October final yr.

The palace was compelled to substantiate that she had an in a single day keep in hospital after stepping into for unspecified exams. Since then her appearances have turn out to be rarer.

She held a public engagement at her Sandringham residence in jap England on February 5 on the eve of the anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1952.