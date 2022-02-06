Queen Elizabeth backs ‘Queen Consort’ title for Camilla

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has stated she desires Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be generally known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles turns into King.

The queen is celebrating her seventieth anniversary on the throne on Sunday and made her “sincere wish” recognized in a message released to mark the occasion.

She wrote in her message that she was “blessed” to have had Prince Philip perform the position of consort and “unselfishly made the sacrifices that go with it”, as her personal mom had performed throughout her father’s reign.

She additionally thanked individuals for the “goodwill” and “support” she acquired all through her 70 years because the British monarch.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she wrote.

A spokesman for Charles and Camilla stated they have been “touched and honoured by the words” of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth had by no means made her opinion recognized on the topic till now regardless of the subject being fervently debated within the nation over time.

Technically, the married companion of the British monarch is labelled “consort” with the male companion of a feminine monarch titled “Prince Consort”, as Philip had been, whereas the feminine companion of a male monarch is the “Queen Consort” as Elizabeth’s mom had been.

But Camilla, 74, has lengthy been blamed for the breakdown of the wedding between Prince Charles, 73, and his first spouse, the late Diana Spencer.

Some argued that it was greatest she be titled “Princess Consort” when Charles ascends to the throne.

As not too long ago as final 12 months, lower than half of Britons wished her to be topped Queen.

Camilla and Charles have been married in 2005.