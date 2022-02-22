Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements after suffering COVID symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II was compelled to name off digital engagements Tuesday after “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms” associated to COVID-19, Buckingham Palace mentioned.

The 95-year-old British monarch, who contracted the illness final week, will proceed with “light duties” this week whereas choices about future engagements will likely be made nearer to their dates, a Palace spokesperson said Tuesday.

Plenty of folks across the queen at Windsor Castle have additionally reportedly examined constructive for the virus. The queen’s oldest son and inheritor Prince Charles tested positive — for the second time — on February 10. The queen, who celebrated 70 years on the throne earlier this month, has reportedly had three vaccinations.

Queen Elizabeth had no public engagements deliberate this week aside from video conferences, and her weekly viewers with U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled as a distant name tomorrow.