Queen Elizabeth: How 70 years of portraits have made her an icon

She’s been photographed, painted and graffitied. She’s been struck on cash, solid in iron, silk-screened onto T-shirts and fired onto plates. There’s even a Barbie doll in her likeness.

At 96 years outdated, the longest-serving monarch in Britain’s historical past celebrates seven many years on the throne this yr.

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has seen the proliferation of shade pictures, the commercialization of tv and the pervasiveness of the web on screens huge and small.

Over this time, her picture has been broadly circulated the world over, making the Queen probably the most recognizable faces in historical past.

As the UK celebrates a four-day vacation weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, CNN explores among the official and unofficial, traditional and controversial photos that turned Elizabeth II into the cultural icon she is right now.

In the palm of your hand

2 years on the throne Designed by Mary Gillick, 1953 The Queen was 26 years outdated having simply ascended the throne. The design is predicated on a portrait by the royal photographer Dorothy Wilding. Credit: The Royal Mint 16 years on the throne Designed by Arnold Machin, 1968 Machin additionally designed the portrait on UK stamps for the Royal Mail. For this portrait Machin had 4 sittings with the Queen. Credit: The Royal Mint 33 years on the throne Designed by Raphael Maklouf, 1985 The Queen is adorned with a diamond crown, pearl earrings and, for the primary and solely time, a necklace. Maklouf labored the portrait instantly into clay in the course of the two stay sittings he had with the Queen. Credit: The Royal Mint 46 years on the throne Designed by Ian Rank-Broadley, 1998 Each coin designer is invited so as to add their initials, and “IRB” is seen slightly below the portrait. Credit: The Royal Mint 63 years on the throne Designed by Jody Clark, 2015 The Queen wears the identical crown and earrings because the 1985 portrait. Clark’s portrait reveals the Queen with a delicate smile, making it distinctive among the many set. Credit: The Royal Mint

Anyone who’s paid for something within the UK with cash has seen certainly one of 5 definitive portraits of the Queen.

Up till the Nineteen Seventies there was an array of monarchs on UK coinage, however the decimalization of foreign money introduced the UK consistent with modernity. Out with the guineas and shillings, in with the kilos and pennies. From 1971 on, each coin produced has had the Queen’s likeness.

Royal Mint

© Bank of England

Spin the globe, and choose a dot to see among the locations the place Queen Elizabeth II has been featured on cash and stamps.

See among the locations the place Queen Elizabeth II has been featured on cash and stamps. Select a location

Updating the monarch’s portrait on UK coinage is a course of that takes round a yr, in line with Barker, normally to “reflect the aging and changing of the monarch.”

Queen Elizabeth II has had a profile replace roughly each 16 years over her 70-year reign. The first portraits have fun her youth, however artists all through her tenure have needed to seize the Queen’s likeness whereas being delicate to her age.

Jody Clark designed the newest portrait in 2015, when the Queen was 89.

Jody Clark standing by his design for the fifth definitive portrait of the Queen on UK coinage, in 2015. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives by carriage to the State Opening of Parliament in 2004. It is likely one of the events of her carrying the diamond diadem and pearl earrings that seem on Clark’s portrait. Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Clark’s portrait was chosen from round eight different submissions by artists invited to participate in a closed competitors judged by the Royal Mint Advisory Committee.

The 2015 design reveals the Queen with barely upturned lips — a delicate smile — which makes it distinctive among the many set of 5 portraits. The artist additionally had the liberty to decide on the jewellery and headwear, and even none in any respect if he wished.

“They’re often given a fairly free rein … guidance-wise, it’s pretty much ‘Produce a portrait of the queen.’ How they go about doing that is entirely up to them,” stated Barker.

Mary Gillick, designer of the 1953 portrait, positioned a easy laurel wreath across the monarch’s head. Upon listening to of this millinery resolution, the Queen reportedly requested the artist to not make her too Julius Caesar-like, in line with Barker.

Clark opted for a well-recognized diamond crown and paired it with pearl-drop earrings. Clark stated he selected the regalia as a result of he seen the Queen carrying the identical set usually for the State Opening of Parliament.

“Coinage is very powerful, it says something about a society and a country from which it’s from,” stated Barker.

Visualizing a twentieth century monarch

The Queen, like all main model, goes to nice efforts to craft her public picture. For every of her greater than 200 official portraits, the artist has been handpicked and their model accepted by Buckingham Palace.

The setting, any surrounding objects, her apparel and even her stance all contribute to the general public’s impression of the individual beneath the Crown.

A yr later in 1953, the famed British style photographer Cecil Beaton was invited to take the Queen’s official coronation {photograph}. The consequence was a portrait drenched in epic regal splendor.

Beaton had served because the official courtroom photographer since 1937, so for 3 many years had recorded life occasions for the royal household, together with the births of Elizabeth’s first two kids, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

“On the one hand we are asked to be in awe of this enormous power and dignity and impressiveness, whilst also knowing that she’s sitting on a stage with a fake backdrop,” stated Rosie Broadley, senior curator of twentieth century portraits at London’s National Portrait Gallery, which boasts 967 portraits of the Queen.

Beaton referenced historic royal portraiture to invoke the continuum of the dynasty. This nod towards stability was significant in a shattered, post-war Britain.

“This beautiful princess becoming a Queen was like a whole new era,” stated Broadley.

“The late 60s and 70s were particularly difficult for the royal family. Society was changing rapidly, modernizing. The value systems were being turned on their heads. So her place as head of this society was being questioned increasingly,” added Broadley.

Britain was present process a cultural revolution and rejecting the established order. In 1969, rock-and-roll icon John Lennon, of the Beatles, notably returned an honorary medal from the Queen as an act of protest. From music and style, to the tip of state-mandated army service and even the widespread availability of the contraceptive tablet, society was altering.

“More people watched the Queen having a barbecue than watched man landing on the moon.” Robert Hardman on the 1969 documentary sequence, “Royal Family”

In an try to open up and connect with the general public, the Queen in 1969 allowed cameras into her residence to movie a documentary sequence known as “Royal Family.”

“They weren’t sure whether or not it was a good idea because it would take away that mystique and aura, and make them seem more relatable. And it sort of did and didn’t work,” stated Broadley.

The Queen has lunch in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip and her two teenage kids Princess Anne and Prince Charles. The Queen allowed cameras to comply with her and her household for a yr for the fly-on-the-wall model documentary. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

For the primary time, individuals obtained to see the Queen in unusual home life. She was filmed doing on a regular basis actions like working from her residence workplace, driving to the native store and consuming lunch together with her household (on a full set of china with floral desk preparations in a gilded drawing room).

“People were just absolutely gobsmacked by this,” stated royal biographer Robert Hardman in a video name with CNN.

The documentary was bought to TV stations around the globe, and it had an estimated international viewers of 350 million individuals, in line with the BBC.

Its reputation secured a brand new picture of the Queen in fashionable tradition — with out her carrying a crown and cape.

Remixing an icon

A weekend of festivities in the summertime of 1977 marked the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, celebrating 25 years on the throne. That similar weekend, a punk rock band known as the Sex Pistols sailed a ship down the River Thames in London, blasting their new single “God Save the Queen” outdoors the Houses of Parliament till among the boat’s celebration had been arrested by the police.

“God Save the Queen” T-shirts from “Seditionaries” boutique, a clothes retailer beforehand referred to as “Sex.” It was run by dressmaker Vivienne Westwood and her associate Malcolm McLaren, who was additionally the supervisor of the Sex Pistols. Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The music went on to grow to be the English anti-establishment punk anthem of the period. A brand new era was brazenly rejecting the established order and the monarchy was a robust image to insurgent in opposition to.

Artist Jamie Reid created the Sex Pistols’ distinctive punk aesthetic that includes torn paper and ransom-note-style lettering. The single cowl he created for “God Save the Queen” remixed the Queen’s Silver Jubilee portrait with the music title and the band title masking her eyes and mouth. Reid additionally made one other model of the quilt artwork with a security pin by way of the Queen’s lips subsequent to the phrases: “She ain’t no human being.”

Click diamonds beneath to check Queen portraits

Peter Grugeon 1975 This portrait was utilized in 1977 because the official photograph for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee two years after it was taken. The Queen wears the blue Garter Riband sash with photos of her father and grandfather. Peter Grugeon/Camera Press/Redux



Jamie Reid 1977 Jamie Reid created this unique paintings for the quilt of “God Save the Queen,” featured right here at Christies public sale home. Reid and the supervisor of the Sex Pistols, Malcolm McLaren, had attended artwork college collectively. Michael Kemp/Alamy

“From 1977 when Sex Pistols got God Save the Queen to No. 1, there was genuine working class support of these ‘anti’ monarchy sentiments,” Reid stated in a handwritten letter response to CNN’s interview request for this story.

In the identical letter, Reid additionally talks concerning the pressure between “them ‘the privileged’ & us ‘the underclass.’”

”God Save the Queen” vinyl by the Sex Pistols. CBW/Alamy

The music was so well-liked that it formally made it to No. 2 on the UK music charts, regardless of it having been banned by industrial radio, the BBC and a few file shops.

Click diamonds beneath to check Queen portraits

Peter Grugeon 1977 Official portraits like this by Grugeon are “so devoid of personality that they become ripe for reinterpretation,” stated Broadley, of London’s National Portrait Gallery. She continued, “It just becomes a cipher for all sorts of artists’ imaginings.” Peter Grugeon/Camera Press/Redux



Andy Warhol 1985 As a part of the “Reigning Queens” sequence, Warhol additionally made portraits of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Ntombi Twala of Eswatini and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Renowned visible artist Andy Warhol took the identical photograph of the Queen that Reid remixed and a decade later appropriated it for his 1985 “Reigning Queens” sequence of prints.

The pop artist used his signature photo-silkscreen approach to mass produce dozens of copies of Queen Elizabeth II, similar to he turned on a regular basis commodities similar to Campbell’s soup cans into commentary on capitalist society.

“It’s almost like he’s given her the stamp of approval somehow. He has embraced the Queen as part of 20th century celebrity,” Broadley stated of Warhol.

“I want to be as famous as the Queen of England.” Andy Warhol

Celebrity and fame was a robust theme that ran all through his work and he turned prolific at elevating already-famous individuals, like Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe, to symbolic standing.

“There’s a sort of a distancing effect with the planes of color. She’s still a mystery. It plays into this idea of the royal mystique,” added Broadley.

For the Queen’s 60-year Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Warhol’s prints made it full circle. The Royal Collection, a belief held by the Queen, bought 4 Queen Elizabeth II prints from the Royal Edition, an unique print run sprinkled with “diamond dust” — finely crushed glass making the paintings “sparkle.”

The Justin Mortimer portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on show at “The Queen: Art and Image” exhibition in 2012. Peter Muhly/AFP/Getty Images

The Nineties was a troublesome decade for the Queen. Three of her 4 kids divorced, her residence Windsor Castle went up in flames with greater than 100 rooms broken or destroyed. And she got here underneath an unlimited quantity of public criticism for her response to Princess Diana’s tragic demise in a automobile crash in Paris.

Mortimer’s portrait of a disembodied Queen got here in 1998 — simply after these occasions — as a fee by The Royal Society for the Encouragement of the Arts.

“I felt she was from one other period. … I haven’t got something in widespread together with her other than being English.”

Mortimer’s newer work options darkish, dystopian landscapes typically hinting at catastrophe. But on the time of portray the Queen, he was a younger portrait painter solely six years out of artwork college.

It’s not all capes and crowns

Queen Elizabeth II carrying a number of purple outfits between 1991 and 2012. David Rose/WPA Pool/Getty Images, Julian Herbert/ALLSPORT/Getty Images, Stefan Rousseau/AFP/Getty Images, Jerome Delay/AFP/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen’s outfits are tailored and normally deliberate months — if not years — upfront, however practicality comes initially. Sure, the Crown jewels have helped her regal picture, however these days when the monarch does her meet-and-greets she’s typically seen in a vibrant two-piece go well with with matching coat and hat, topped off with gloves.

Bright, block colours imply Queen Elizabeth II might be seen from afar by anybody making an attempt to catch a mere glimpse. The hat retains her hair trying regal regardless of the wind and supplies shade from the solar (or extra seemingly drizzle, if it’s within the UK). Low-heeled pumps are chosen for consolation, as are gloves.

The Queen has additionally been recognized to have a little bit of enjoyable together with her picture.

When London hosted the summer time 2012 Olympic video games, the sovereign agreed to seem alongside James Bond in a scene-stealing moment in the course of the opening ceremony, the place she appeared to leap out of a helicopter and parachute into the stadium.

Of course — and solely barely disappointingly — these had been actors. But as the actual then 86-year-old Queen walked into the stadium to take her seat, straight-faced with solely a fleeting, understanding smile, the gang roared with applause.

Beyond an icon

In her sundown years, the Queen has been keen to let unconventional portraits reveal extra of her as an individual.

Lucian Freud was probably the most established figurative painters in Britain. His warts-and-all portraits of buddies, household and himself had been the results of months-long sittings at his studio.

When Freud painted the Queen it was in an image conservation studio at St. James Palace, throughout a restricted variety of sittings between May 2000 and December 2001 — lightning quick by his requirements.

“You probably think I’m going incredibly slowly, but in fact I’m going at ninety miles an hour, and if I go any faster the car might overturn.” Lucian Freud

“It’s quite shocking and surprising. People almost think it’s intrusive, to show the Queen like that,” stated Broadley, of London’s National Portrait Gallery.

The portrait divided opinion amongst artwork critics, with some describing it as “honest, stoical” whereas others thought: “Freud should be locked in the Tower for this.”

Former US President George W. Bush — additionally a eager painter — spoke about this portrait to biographer Hardman in his most up-to-date ebook, “Queen of Our Times.”

“’Anyone who allows himself to be painted by Lucian Freud’, [Bush] said, ‘that, to me, speaks of a great deal of confidence. You’ve got to be a very confident person to open yourself up to that particular lens,’” Hardman recounted to CNN of the President’s anecdote.

Levine was commissioned by the island of Jersey together with holographer Rob Munday to do a portrait to mark 800 years of allegiance to the Crown. The official picture chosen was a black and white hologram of the Queen trying into the digital camera titled “Equanimity,” which went on show on the Jersey Heritage archive in 2004.

The 3D portrait was a transfer to deliver a contemporary visible language to the oeuvre of Queen’s portraiture. “I wanted to give it some kind of evolutionary step,” Levine stated.

“Equanimity / Queen Elizabeth II” by Chris Levine (artist) and Rob Munday (holographer) © Jersey Heritage Trust, 2004

At the time, portraits weren’t a serious a part of his physique of labor. His observe was primarily based on experimenting with mild and light-based applied sciences. There is a distinctly non secular ingredient to Levine’s work that he attributes to his observe of meditation.

“I was very conscious of Her Majesty’s breathing, so as the camera took the time to do a pass, I was standing next to her with the shutter control and timing it, so that we would tune into her rhythm of breathing,” Levine added.

Like a lot of the artists commissioned to do a portrait of the Queen, Levine was capable of model her garments and select her regalia. Prior to the sitting, he had a session with the Queen’s private assistant and dresser.

“I got to go through the Crown Jewels. Some of them are really big and uber bling, and I wanted something really simple,” Levine recalled. Like the artist Freud and coin designer Clark, he opted for the diamond diadem, which the Queen typically wears to the State Opening of Parliament.

After two sittings with the Queen, Levine remembers how straightforward she was to have interaction with.

“We got on really well, and she did ask questions about the process,” he stated. At one level Levine’s assistant was explaining how they might scan the Queen, saying, “it’s like having your passport photograph taken ma’am,” to which the Queen replied: “One doesn’t have a passport.”

“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.” Queen Elizabeth II in a speech to the Commonwealth in 1947

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has coincided with the rise of mass media and ease of journey, which has enabled her to go to greater than 100 nations. She’s met 12 serving US Presidents and is on her 14th UK Prime Minister.

Hardman accompanied the Queen on a 2010 journey to the United Arab Emirates, when he says he seen a 1979 image of the Queen and founding father of the nation, Sheikh Zayed al Nahyan, on the quilt of faculty historical past books.

”It can be a bit like George Washington turning up right now. This determine from historical past. But she’s nonetheless going,” Hardman stated.

Broadley stated: “Because of the length of her reign, it’s allowed her to become the icon that has superseded the success or failure of her reign.”