Queen Elizabeth II Fast Facts | CNN

Here’s a have a look at the lifetime of Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and different Commonwealth realms.

Birth date: April 21, 1926

Birth place: London, England

Birth identify: Elizabeth Alexandra Mary

Father: King George VI

Mother: Queen Elizabeth

Marriage: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (November 20, 1947-April 09, 2021, his death)

Children: Edward, Earl of Wessex (March 10, 1964); Andrew, Duke of York (February 19, 1960); Anne, Princess Royal (August 15, 1950); Charles, Prince of Wales (November 14, 1948)

Grandchildren: By Prince Charles and Princess Diana: Prince William and Prince Henry (referred to as Harry); By Princess Anne and Mark Phillips: Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips; By Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; By Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones: Lady Louise Windsor and James Windsor, Viscount Severn

Great-Grandchildren: By Zara Phillips Tindall: Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas Philip; By Prince William: George Alexander Louis, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Louis Arthur Charles; By Peter Phillips: Savannah and Isla; By Prince Harry: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor; By Princess Eugenie: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

She is called after her mom Queen Elizabeth, her paternal great-grandmother Queen Alexandra and her paternal grandmother Queen Mary.

She was not declared the inheritor obvious when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated due to the opportunity of a male inheritor.

When World War II started, she was a Girl Guide (British Girl Scouts) and went by means of the identical coaching as the opposite Girl Guides her age.

Official title after March 26, 1953: Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her different Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

She is the sixth feminine to ascend to the British throne and the longest-reigning monarch. In September 2015, she surpassed the report set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who dominated for 63 years, seven months.

May 29, 1926 – Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, third in line to the throne, is christened. She is the primary royal youngster to be christened within the chapel at Buckingham Palace and wears a robe manufactured from lace worn by Queen Elizabeth I.

December 11, 1936 – Elizabeth turns into inheritor presumptive when her father turns into King George VI, after the abdication of his brother King Edward VIII.

May 12, 1937 – Elizabeth attends the coronation of her mother and father, King George VI and Queen Consort Elizabeth. She is the primary feminine inheritor presumptive to see her mother and father topped.

1939 – World War II breaks out. Elizabeth strikes, together with her sister, to the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle. This is regarded as the time interval when Elizabeth meets Prince Philip of Greece.

1942 – King George VI makes Elizabeth an honorary colonel within the Grenadier Guards, a regiment of the British Army.

April 21, 1942 – Elizabeth makes her official public debut with a evaluation of 500 members of the Grenadier Guards at Windsor Palace.

1944 – Elizabeth is made a member of the Privy Council and the Council of State. She is now capable of act for the king throughout his absence from the nation.

July 10, 1947 – King George VI and Queen Elizabeth announce Elizabeth’s engagement to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant within the British Navy.

November 20, 1947 – Princess Elizabeth marries Philip. After turning into a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip turns into His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Elizabeth turns into the Duchess of Edinburgh.

February 6, 1952 – King George VI dies of lung most cancers, and Elizabeth ascends to the throne.

April 11, 1952 – The Queen decrees that she and her descendants will proceed to make use of the surname Windsor, first adopted by the British royal household throughout World War I.

June 2, 1953 – Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey.

October 16-22, 1957 – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip make their first state go to to the United States, and she or he addresses the General Assembly of the United Nations.

May 14, 1965 – Queen Elizabeth II dedicates a memorial and one acre of land at Runnymede to the United States as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy.

June 13, 1981 – A youngster, Marcus Simon Sarjeant, fires six blanks on the Queen whereas she is using on horseback by means of London. He is arrested and charged with treason.

July 9, 1982 – A person will get previous safety at Buckingham Palace and encounters the Queen in her bed room.

May 16, 1991 – The Queen addresses a joint session of the US Congress, the primary British monarch to take action.

November 24, 1992 – At a luncheon commemorating her fortieth anniversary on the throne, the Queen declares 1992 as an “Annus Horribilis.” That yr marked the separation of the Duke and Duchess of York, the divorce of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, the growing estrangement of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and a fireplace at Windsor Castle.

November 26, 1992 – Prime Minister John Major broadcasts that the Queen will start paying taxes on her private revenue. Her private fortune is estimated to be $11.7 billion.

April 1993 – Taxation of the Queen and Prince Charles goes into impact with the supply that they might “opt-out” of the settlement at any time after April 1994.

August 1993 – Buckingham Palace is opened to the general public for the primary time. Money raised from the excursions is to assist pay for the restoration of Windsor Castle.

December 1995 – After heavy media protection of the estrangement and affairs of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, the Queen urges them to divorce.

1997 – Addresses the nation by way of reside tv to specific grief over the demise of Princess Diana.

1998 – Endorses a plan to finish gender discrimination within the line of succession for the throne.

2002 – The Queen celebrates her Golden Jubilee, or fiftieth anniversary, on the throne.

December 2006 – The Queen points her annual Christmas broadcast reside for the primary time since 1960.

May 3-8, 2007 – The Queen and Prince Philip go to the United States for the four-hundredth anniversary of America’s first settlement by a British firm in Jamestown in 1607. They attend the Kentucky Derby on May 5 and a State Dinner on the White House on May 7.

April 2, 2009 – Meets Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace and the women are photographed with their arms round each other. This causes a lot of media consideration as touching the queen will not be a typical prevalence.

July 6, 2010 – Addresses the General Assembly of the United Nations for the second time.

April 21, 2011 – On the Queen’s eighty fifth birthday, the palace releases the Queen’s official consent, the Instrument of Consent, to the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton. By regulation, the Royal Marriages Act of 1772, the monarch should consent to most royal marriages.

May 17, 2011 – Makes the primary state go to to the Republic of Ireland by a British monarch.

February 6-June 5, 2012 – Celebrations happen all through the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, or sixtieth anniversary, on the throne. Festivities embrace a 1,000-boat flotilla alongside the River Thames and a live performance at Buckingham Palace.

November 20, 2012 – The Queen and Prince Philip have a good time their sixty fifth wedding ceremony anniversary.

December 18, 2012 – Queen Elizabeth II attends a cupboard assembly at 10 Downing St, marking the tip of the celebration of her Diamond Jubilee. It is the primary time a British monarch has attended a cupboard assembly in additional than 100 years.

March 3-4, 2013 – Is admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital after experiencing signs of gastroenteritis. She is launched the next day.

June 2, 2013 – Services at Westminster Abbey mark the 60th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

June 20, 2013 – The Royal Ascot signature race is gained by Estimate, the Queen’s horse. The Gold Cup win makes the Queen the primary reigning British monarch to win Ascot’s largest race.

April 8, 2014 – The Queen hosts a state dinner for Ireland’s president Michael D. Higgins and his spouse Sabina. Also in attendance are actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Dame Judi Dench. Martin McGuinness, former IRA commander and present Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister, additionally attends.

November 26, 2014 – The Queen is honored with the inaugural lifetime achievement award from the world governing body of horse sport, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

March 2, 2015 – The Royal Mint reveals a newly designed portrait of the Queen that might be used on cash within the United Kingdom. The new royal coinage will make 2015 a classic yr.

June 24-26, 2015 – The Queen visits Germany, assembly with Chancellor Angela Merkel and stressing the significance of unity in Europe throughout a speech. The Queen says, “We know that division in Europe is dangerous and that we must guard against it in the west, as well as in the east of our continent. That remains a common endeavor.” On her final day in Germany, the Queen visits the location of the Bergen-Belsen focus camp and meets with Holocaust survivors, in addition to WWII veterans who helped liberate the camp.

July 18, 2015 – The Sun newspaper in Britain stirs up controversy, publishing a 1933 picture of the Queen as a toddler apparently elevating her hand in a Nazi salute. The image is a display screen seize from a personal house film that was shot when the Queen was about 6 years previous and it depicts her taking part in together with her siblings. A supply near the royal household tells CNN, “Most people will see these pictures in their proper context and time. This is a family playing and momentarily referencing a gesture many would have seen from contemporary news reels.”

September 9, 2015 – Becomes the longest reigning monarch in British historical past.

March 9, 2016 – In gentle of a Buckingham Palace criticism to the Independent Press Standards Organization over a front-page article in The Sun headlined, “Queen backs Brexit,” the palace points a press release insisting the Queen is impartial on whether or not the UK ought to vote to depart the European Union – a improvement extensively referred to within the press as “Brexit,” or “British exit.”

March 2, 2018 – Documents are launched confirming and describing an assassination attempt on the Queen by a New Zealand teenager in 1981.

April 15, 2018 – Loses the last descendant of her original corgi when 14-year-old Willow is put down following a battle with cancer, in accordance with UK media reviews. While the Queen nonetheless reportedly owns a number of different canines, Willow was the one remaining descendant of Susan, the unique corgi given to then-Princess Elizabeth on her 18th birthday in 1944.

January 24, 2019 – In a speech to Sandringham’s Women’s Institute, the Queen requires respecting of different view factors and searching for widespread floor. She states, “As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view; coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture.” Her comments are seen as a message to lawmakers amid Brexit divisions.

January 18, 2020 – Buckingham Palace announces that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are no longer working members of the royal family. As a part of the settlement, the couple might be required to step again from their royal duties, together with navy appointments, and now not characterize the Queen. The couple can even repay the Sovereign Grant funds they lately spent to renovate their official residence at Frogmore Cottage – £2.4 million (about $3 million) of British taxpayers’ cash.

April 5, 2020 – Makes a uncommon nationwide handle to the nation in a pre-recorded video calling for unity amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal.”

October 21, 2021 – According to a Buckingham palace spokesperson, the Queen spent the night at a hospital and underwent “preliminary investigations,” She is in “good spirits and resting at Windsor Castle.

February 6, 2022 – Queen Elizabeth II turns into the primary British Monarch to reign for 70 years, extending her report because the longest-reigning monarch in British historical past. Platinum Jubilee celebrations will happen all year long.

Current line of succession:

1. The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, son of Queen Elizabeth II (1948)

2. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, son of Prince Charles (1982)

3. Prince George of Cambridge, son of Prince William (2013)

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, daughter of Prince William (2015)

5. Prince Louis of Cambridge, son of Prince William (2018)

6. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, son of Prince Charles (1984)

7. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry (2019)

8. The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II (1960)

9. Princess Beatrice of York, daughter of Prince Andrew (1988)

10. Princess Eugenie of York, daughter of Prince Andrew (1990)