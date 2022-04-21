Queen Elizabeth II Turns 96

Queen Elizabeth II is head of state of Britain and 14 different Commonwealth international locations around the globe.

London, United Kingdom:

Gun salutes will ring out Thursday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday, though the monarch herself was anticipated to mark the event with little fanfare.

It has been a troubled 12 months for Britain’s royal household, with considerations over the queen’s well being and questions over the way forward for the monarchy.

Rounds might be fired from the Tower of London and Hyde Park within the British capital, the place a navy band will even play “Happy Birthday”.

Royal custom because the 18th century has additionally seen the monarch have a second, official birthday, sometimes celebrated in hotter climate in June.

This 12 months’s official birthday coincides with 4 days of public occasions from June 2 to five to mark the queen’s record-breaking seventieth 12 months on the throne.

British media mentioned the queen has flown by helicopter from her Windsor Castle residence, west of London, to her Sandringham nation property in jap England.

There, she is reported to be spending time on the cottage the place her late husband Prince Philip lived after he retired from public life in 2017.

The Daily Mirror quoted an unnamed royal supply who mentioned the journey was being considered as a “positive step” given the queen’s current well being issues.

Since an unscheduled in a single day keep in hospital final October, she has lower down massively on public appearances on physician’s orders.

A again criticism and difficulties standing and strolling have seen her cancel a variety of engagements, together with current church occasions to mark Easter.

A bout of Covid-19 in February left her “very tired and exhausted”, she instructed docs and sufferers on the Royal London Hospital throughout a digital occasion earlier this month.

But her grandson Prince Harry instructed US broadcaster NBC in an interview aired on Wednesday that she was “on great form” when he noticed her final week.

The queen was final seen in public at Westminster Abbey in central London on March 29 at a memorial service for Prince Philip, who died final 12 months aged 99.

Health and succession

The queen’s enforced retreat from public life in her Platinum Jubilee 12 months has elevated consideration on the succession and the monarchy’s future.

Her eldest son and inheritor, Prince Charles, has assumed extra of his mom’s tasks in preparation to take over the throne.

His recognition has elevated in recent times, in response to an Ipsos ballot of greater than 2,000 adults in Britain in March.

But his 43 p.c approval ranking remains to be nicely behind his mom (69 p.c), his eldest son Prince William (64 p.c) and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton (60 p.c).

Some 42 p.c of these surveyed additionally mentioned they believed Charles, 73, ought to step apart for William, who turns 40 in June.

Aside from questions in regards to the queen’s well being and the succession, the royals have not often been off the newspaper entrance pages resulting from a succession of scandals.

Last month there was controversy after the queen’s disgraced second son Prince Andrew supported her at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

In February, he settled a US civil declare for sexual assault that had earlier seen him stripped of his honorary royal navy titles and charitable roles.

The palace is alleged to be bracing for recent revelations about royal life from Harry, who is because of publish his memoirs later this 12 months.

The former British Army captain stop the royal frontline final 12 months and moved to California together with his American spouse Meghan Markle.

From there, the couple accused the royal household of racism, whereas Harry claimed his father Charles and brother William have been “trapped” throughout the system of the British monarchy.

The way forward for the royal household’s world attain can be removed from assured.

The queen is head of state of Britain and 14 different Commonwealth international locations around the globe.

But Barbados turned a republic final 12 months and a variety of different Caribbean international locations, together with Jamaica, have since indicated they wish to comply with go well with.

