Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 Years On The Throne: Key Dates

Here are a number of the key moments which have outlined Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

1952: Princess to Queen

Princess Elizabeth, then aged 25, was visiting Kenya together with her husband, Prince Philip, when her father, king George VI, died aged 56 on February 6, 1952.

She lower quick the journey and rushed again to Britain.

1953: The Coronation

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation didn’t occur till the next yr. She was topped at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, in entrance of 8,500 assembled visitors.

The ceremony was watched the world over and led to a surge in gross sales for tv units.

1977: Silver Jubilee

The Queen’s 25 years on the throne noticed her reaffirm the vow of lifelong service to Britain and the Commonwealth she had made in a speech aged 21 in 1947.

She toured the nation and the Commonwealth. Celebratory avenue events supplied some respite from the financial gloom at dwelling, marked by industrial decline and strikes.

1992: ‘Annus horribilis’

The Queen’s eldest son and inheritor, Prince Charles, separated from Princess Diana, and her second son, Prince Andrew, cut up from his spouse, Sarah.

Her solely daughter, Princess Anne, divorced her husband, Mark Phillips. Windsor Castle, her favoured dwelling west of London, was additionally critically broken by fireplace.

The Queen referred to as the 12 months her “annus horribilis”.

1997: Death of Diana

Diana’s dying in a automotive crash on August 31, 1997, rocked the royal household to the core, frightening uncommon criticism of the Queen for staying at her Balmoral property in Scotland.

She ultimately returned, the Union Jack was lowered to half-mast at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen made a televised tribute to Diana, serving to to calm public anger.

2002: Golden Jubilee

Celebrations for the Queen’s 50 years on the throne got here in the identical yr because the deaths of her personal mom and youthful sister Margaret, and confirmed public help for the monarchy.

Huge crowds gathered on The Mall in central London to look at Queen guitarist Brian May play the nationwide anthem from the roof of Buckingham Palace after a star-studded pop live performance.

2011: Ireland state go to

The Queen’s go to to Ireland was the primary by a British monarch because the Republic of Ireland gained independence in 1922 and noticed the republic’s biggest-ever safety operation.

An deal with in Irish, plus different symbolic gestures, helped galvanise reconciliation and cement the peace course of in Northern Ireland, after years of battle over British rule.

2012: Olympics and Diamond Jubilee

The Queen and different senior royals visited each area of Britain to mark her 60 years on the throne. Beacons had been lit throughout the nation, and a river pageant was held in London.

A shock cameo for the monarch alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig was a success on the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

2021: Covid, Philip, well being fears

The coronavirus pandemic compelled the ageing Queen into self-isolation at Windsor, from the place she made public appearances over video convention.

Prince Philip died aged 99 in April 2021, whereas later that yr fears grew for the Queen’s personal well being after she spent an evening in hospital and was compelled to chop again her duties.

