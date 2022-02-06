Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on throne

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth marks the seventieth anniversary of her ascension to the throne on Sunday, Trend experiences citing NHK.

The Queen assumed the throne on February 6 in 1952 on the age of 25. She is the nation’s longest-serving monarch.

As a logo of unity of the United Kingdom, she has visited different nations, each inside and out of doors the British Commonwealth.

In current years, the Queen has used social media in an effort to advertise a royal household extra accessible to the general public.

She has spoken on-line to healthcare staff and volunteers as concern grew in society amid the coronavirus pandemic. She referred to as for unity of individuals in a televised speech.

In an opinion ballot performed final 12 months, 81 % of respondents aged 65 or older stated the monarchy needs to be preserved. But solely 31 % of these aged between 18 and 24 stated so.

University of Buckingham Professor of History Jane Ridley described Queen Elizabeth as an necessary determine to Britons, calling her similar to their grandmothers.

She additionally famous that the royal household is going through a problem to turn out to be one match for a brand new period whereas sustaining assist from the general public.