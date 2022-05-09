Queen Elizabeth pulls out parliament opening because of ‘episodic mobility problems’

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth won’t attend the opening of parliament on Tuesday as she has had a recurrence of points together with her mobility, Buckingham Palace stated on Monday, including her son Prince Charles would set out the federal government’s agenda as an alternative.

The 96-year-old British monarch has been compelled to cancel quite a lot of public engagements since being hospitalized final October for an unspecified sickness, though she has continued to hold out a lot of her duties nearly.

“The queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace stated in an announcement.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

The Palace declined to present particulars of Elizabeth’s ailment however a supply stated it was associated to the problems she had suffered final yr, saying her resolution to drag out of the parliament opening had solely been made on Monday.

It comes as Britain will maintain 4 days of celebration in June for the queen, the world’s eldest and longest-reigning monarch, to mark her seventieth yr on the throne.

