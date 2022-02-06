Queen Elizabeth supports a ‘Queen Camilla’ — shaping the future of the UK monarchy

toggle caption Alastair Grant/AP

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II supplied her help Saturday to have the Duchess of Cornwall grow to be Queen Camilla — utilizing a particular Platinum Jubilee message to make a major choice in shaping the way forward for the British monarchy.

In remarks delivered on the eve of the seventieth anniversary of her accession to the throne, the monarch expressed a “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, succeeds her as expected to the throne. In giving her blessing, the popular and respected sovereign is placing significant heft behind the move.

“When, within the fullness of time, my son Charles turns into king, I do know you’ll give him and his spouse Camilla the identical help that you’ve got given me,” the monarch wrote. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The folks’s angle towards Camilla has modified since her relationship with the prince turned public information

The message ties up a unfastened finish that has hung over the House of Windsor since Charles’ divorce from the favored Princess Diana.

It took years for a lot of in Britain to forgive Charles, the person whose admitted infidelity introduced such ache to “the people’s princess” earlier than she died in a Paris automotive crash in 1997. But the general public temper softened after Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005 and she or he turned the Duchess of Cornwall.

Although Camilla performed a major position within the breakup of Charles’ first marriage, her down-to-Earth type and humorousness finally received over many Britons. Her heat softened the Charles’ laborious edges and made him seem extra approachable, if not happier, as he minimize ribbons, unveiled plaques and waited for his probability to reign.

At the time of their marriage, royal aides had recommended that Camilla didn’t need to be referred to as queen and “intended” to be identified as an alternative as Princess Consort — a primary in British historical past. But the cautious use of the phrase ”intend” led to the potential of change in a while.

The queen is marking 70 years on the throne





The transfer is seen as an effort to safeguard a easy transition to the longer term because the queen navigates the twilight of her reign.

“This is the most extraordinary message. The queen is ensuring the transition, when it comes, to her son as king is as seamless and trouble-free as possible,” former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told the Press Association. “She’s future-proofing an establishment she’s served for 70 years. And for Camilla, the journey from being the third particular person in a wedding to queen-in-waiting is full.”

The queen additionally paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died final 12 months after many years of serving as her consort, and to the work of her mom.

“I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family. I was blessed that, in Prince Philip, I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it,” she wrote. “It is a task I noticed my very own mom carry out throughout my father’s reign.”

There are concerns about the 95-year-old queen’s health

Earlier Saturday, Elizabeth attended her largest public engagement since a recent health scare, mingling with guests at a reception ahead of her platinum anniversary.

The monarch met with members of the local community during a tea at Sandringham, her country estate in eastern England where she normally spends the anniversary. The 95-year-old queen leaned on a walking stick as she chatted with guests.

Despite recent concerns about her health, Elizabeth moved freely and appeared to use her stick more to lean on when she stopped moving rather than depending on it as she walked around the room.

The monarch’s health has been a concern since she cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland in October and was quietly admitted to a hospital overnight for preliminary tests. Doctors advised her to rest and restrict herself to light duties.

But in her message, she promised she would continue to serve and said she was optimistic about the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“I’m reminded of how a lot we will be grateful for,″ she wrote. “These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.”

The sovereign signed the message “Your servant Elizabeth R.”