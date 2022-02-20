Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For Covid At Age 95

Queen Elizabeth, whose signs are delicate, intends to proceed with gentle duties. (File)

London:

Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II examined constructive for Covid-19 on Sunday however her signs are “mild” and he or she intends to proceed with gentle duties at her Windsor Castle residence, aides mentioned.

The information comes after Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son and inheritor, examined constructive on February 10, two days after assembly his mom at Windsor.

No data was given then on whether or not Queen Elizabeth had herself taken a take a look at. She resumed in-person audiences on the citadel final week, however complained to at least one attendee of affected by stiffness.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid,” an announcement from the palace mentioned.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” it mentioned.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

While usually secretive in regards to the queen’s well being, the palace has beforehand confirmed that she is absolutely vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19.

