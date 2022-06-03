Queen Elizabeth to miss Friday Jubilee event due to mobility discomfort
Queen Elizabeth will not attend Friday’s Service of
Thanksgiving for her seven a long time as monarch after experiencing
some mobility discomfort when she appeared at a army parade on
Thursday, Buckingham Palace stated, Trend stories citing Reuters.
The queen had been as a result of attend the service at St Paul’s
Cathedral on the second day of celebrations for her Platinum
Jubilee.
Earlier on Thursday she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham
Palace, waving to hundreds of nicely wishers.
“The Queen vastly loved in the present day’s Birthday Parade and Flypast
however did expertise some discomfort,” the palace stated.
“Taking into consideration the journey and exercise required to
take part in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St
Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with nice reluctance has concluded
that she is not going to attend.”