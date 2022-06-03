Queen Elizabeth will not attend Friday’s Service of

Thanksgiving for her seven a long time as monarch after experiencing

some mobility discomfort when she appeared at a army parade on

Thursday, Buckingham Palace stated, Trend stories citing Reuters.

The queen had been as a result of attend the service at St Paul’s

Cathedral on the second day of celebrations for her Platinum

Jubilee.

Earlier on Thursday she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham

Palace, waving to hundreds of nicely wishers.

“The Queen vastly loved in the present day’s Birthday Parade and Flypast

however did expertise some discomfort,” the palace stated.

“Taking into consideration the journey and exercise required to

take part in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St

Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with nice reluctance has concluded

that she is not going to attend.”