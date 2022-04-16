Queen Elizabeth will not attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor, royal source says
It comes just some days after it was introduced that she wouldn’t be attending Thursday’s annual Maundy Service — the primary time in additional than 50 years.
Other members of the royal household are anticipated to be in attendance on Sunday.
The Queen, who’s head of the Church of England, has reduce on some public engagements not too long ago.
While she is known to be in good well being, she has some mobility issues and has been more and more delegating public appearances to different senior royals.
In a video look on a name with workers and sufferers at an east London hospital, she advised former Covid affected person Asef Hussain: “I’m glad that you’re getting better … It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result.”
This was the primary time since 1970 that she was unable to attend the Maundy Service; Prince Charles took her place, following the custom of distributing particular cash to group stalwarts. The variety of recipients pertains to annually that the Queen has been alive: This 12 months it was 96 males and 96 girls.
The Queen’s 96th birthday is on April 21. The event will likely be marked with a 41-gun royal salute in Hyde Park, however the greatest festivities will likely be reserved for her official birthday in June.