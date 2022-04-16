Europe

Queen Elizabeth will not attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor, royal source says

It comes just some days after it was introduced that she wouldn’t be attending Thursday’s annual Maundy Service — the primary time in additional than 50 years.

Other members of the royal household are anticipated to be in attendance on Sunday.

The Queen, who’s head of the Church of England, has reduce on some public engagements not too long ago.

While she is known to be in good well being, she has some mobility issues and has been more and more delegating public appearances to different senior royals.

In February, Buckingham Palace introduced that the 95-year-old monarch had examined constructive for coronavirus, suffering mild cold-like symptoms. But she continued gentle duties at Windsor.
The Queen revealed final week that the sickness left her “very tired and exhausted.”

In a video look on a name with workers and sufferers at an east London hospital, she advised former Covid affected person Asef Hussain: “I’m glad that you’re getting better … It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result.”

Although the Queen joined the royal household and different dignitaries in March for a memorial service in honor of her late husband, Prince Philip, she missed Thursday’s annual Maundy Service, an vital pre-Easter fixture within the royal calendar.

This was the primary time since 1970 that she was unable to attend the Maundy Service; Prince Charles took her place, following the custom of distributing particular cash to group stalwarts. The variety of recipients pertains to annually that the Queen has been alive: This 12 months it was 96 males and 96 girls.

The Queen’s 96th birthday is on April 21. The event will likely be marked with a 41-gun royal salute in Hyde Park, however the greatest festivities will likely be reserved for her official birthday in June.



