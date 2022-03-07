Queen greets Justin Trudeau in first face-to-face meeting since covid

Queen Elizabeth II has undertaken her first in-person assembly with a head of state because the announcement that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada’s go to marks the most important by a head of state to Britain since President Biden was acquired by the Queen final June.

The assembly additionally follows a series of health scares that noticed the Queen take a break from official duties final autumn.

The viewers held at Windsor Castle was made by the Canadian Prime Minister as a part of a go to to the U.Ok. to conduct talks with Prime Minister Brois Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the state of affairs in Ukraine.

The monarch, 95, can also be the Queen of Canada and has taken a continued curiosity within the nation all through her 70-year reign.

The Queen first met Justin Trudeau when he was a boy throughout visits she made to Canada whereas his father, Pierre Trudeau, was serving within the Canadian authorities and later as Prime Minister from 1980 to 1984.

The assembly comes at a tricky time for Trudeau following a heated series of protests in opposition to his authorities’s Covid-19 public security measures again dwelling.

The viewers was held within the Queen’s personal rooms at Windsor Castle and she or he was seen to be carrying a lightweight inexperienced and blue patterned gown with trademark pearls which had been a present from her grandfather, King George V.

Prime Minister Trudeau was photographed clasping the monarch’s fingers in greeting. This comes following the announcement that the Queen had examined optimistic for Covid-19 in February, regardless of being triple jabbed.

Said on the time to solely be experiencing “mild cold-like” signs there was concern for the long-term well being of the monarch following a chronic bout of sickness in direction of the tip of 2021.

Now, apparently absolutely recovered, the Queen has returned to a spherical of sunshine duties with ambassadorial conferences performed over video convention final week.

The assembly with Trudeau additionally follows a sequence of reviews by the Hollywood Unlocked gossip web site stating that the Queen had passed away following the Covid-19 announcement.

Jason Lee, CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, doubled down on the report in a press release on Instagram sharing “I have never been wrong.”

The web site lastly conceded that the reporting was false when it was introduced by Buckingham Palace on March 3 that the Queen had undertaken two engagements from Windsor Castle.

This yr, 2022, marks the Queen’s seventieth yr on the throne, celebrations for that are being deliberate for this summer time in London, and can embody a particular Trooping of the Colour ceremony and Platinum Party on the Palace live performance exterior Buckingham Palace.