Queen of the con: why the Melissa Caddick mystery captivates me as much as you

Exactly what occurred to Melissa Caddick and the thousands and thousands of {dollars} she stole has been a kind of enthralling tales the place each twist and switch has stored us on the sting of our seats. Almost 18 months since her disappearance and persons are nonetheless eager to share their suspicions and doubts about what occurred to the rich 49-year-old girl from one in all Sydney's most prosperous suburbs who vanished with out a hint on November 11, 2020. People would cease me on the street, on the canine park, in cafes and at work. Everyone needed me to dissect their theories and ask if I had inside information about who kidnapped her, the place she was hiding or who may need murdered her. Every time I wrote a narrative, the curiosity was huge – as was the quantity of suggestions, with contemporary suggestions, doable sightings and harrowing tales from victims. I believed the story was over the day police confirmed her partial stays, a foot, had been present in a sneaker that had washed up on a distant seashore lots of of kilometres from her japanese suburbs mansion. How fallacious I used to be.

The Melissa Caddick case continues to be a macabre thriller the place the details are stranger than fiction. And it was such a great story to speak about with folks. So the concept to make a podcast was born. For months, Tom Steinfort from 60 Minutes and I’ve been beavering away on a venture that can launch on Monday, April 11 – a podcast referred to as Liar, Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions. What we’ve got uncovered has shocked us, and we’re positive it would fascinate you. Long earlier than Caddick grew to become the Bernie Madoff of Australia, we realized that all through her working life, Melissa Caddick was the queen of the con – forging signatures, falsifying paperwork, mendacity to employers and straight out embezzlement. As one psychiatrist instructed us, narcissists like Caddick “think they’re above everyone else, and they deserve to have the royal treatment. And if no one gives it to them, they’re just going to take.” And what a rare lifetime of unbridled extravagance it was: holidays on non-public islands within the South Pacific, snowboarding in Aspen, the winter playground of the wealthy and well-known. There have been the couture garments, sneakers, designer purses, and jewels price thousands and thousands of {dollars}.

It’s unnerving how ruthless she was in doing no matter it took to realize the excessive life she believed she deserved. Caddick was equally cold-blooded in her non-public life, destroying anybody who bought in her approach. As is usually the case, I stumbled upon this story by likelihood. I used to be investigating a possible insider buying and selling matter which had led to a raid on a outstanding businessman’s dwelling. When I requested the Australian Federal Police – who have been aiding ASIC within the execution of that search warrant in Dover Heights – about that case, they replied: “Which raid do you mean? The Wallaroy Road or the Wallangra Road?” Who was on the latter? “Some woman called Melissa Caddick.” 60 Minutes reporter Tom Steinfort with SMH journalist Kate McClymont recording the podcast Liar, Liar. Credit:Louise Kennerley It wasn’t clear why the company regulator was eager about her. I did preliminary checks, discovering she owned two properties price nearly $10 million, and that her dad and mom lived in one in all them, a penthouse residence in Edgecliff. She additionally had a non-public firm, Maliver. On LinkedIn she was listed as Managing Director of Wise Financial Services however once I checked I discovered she hadn’t been there for 15 years. There was nothing on Facebook or Instagram. I realized she had not too long ago closed her social media accounts.

One of her final public utterances was from 2004 the place she had spouted her eight “golden rules” for locating the correct monetary adviser. “Like any profession, financial planning has unscrupulous operators,” she warned. In that journal article she cautioned in opposition to pyramid schemes and stated “no matter how great a deal might look”, it was very important for potential traders to test their monetary adviser was accredited, certified and moral. As the months glided by, I found the unlucky fact that she was none of these issues. What on earth had occurred? Where was she? I used to be as hooked on this story as a lot as anybody else. Kate McClymont But in these first couple of days what I didn’t know, and what lots of her buddies and relations didn’t know, was that Melissa Caddick was lacking. Within hours of the AFP and ASIC raiding her Wallangra Road dwelling in Dover Heights, Melissa Caddick vanished. Despite his spouse not taking her telephone, pockets or automotive keys, her husband Anthony Koletti, 38, took 30 hours to report her lacking. What on earth had occurred? Where was she? I used to be as hooked on this story simply as a lot as anybody else.

As nicely as being oblivious to the truth that she had disappeared, Caddick’s mom, father and brother have been additionally blissfully unaware that earlier that week their daughter’s home had been looked for greater than twelve hours or that her luxurious garments, jewels, sneakers, computer systems and information had been seized. They have been additionally fully unaware that their daughter was one of many greatest con artists the nation had ever seen and that they, and plenty of of their shut relations and buddies, had been fleeced of their life financial savings. The lacking individual alert issued by NSW Police for Melissa Caddick. Credit: But it wasn’t till my story, “con artist of the century”, that her traders realised they have been victims. Until then, that they had been led to consider there was an issue with one disgruntled investor and that it might quickly be sorted. My article revealed that Caddick had been operating a Ponzi scheme, the place the funds from later traders have been used to pay out earlier ones. I used to be gobsmacked once I was knowledgeable Caddick had made off with between $20 million and $40 million of traders’ cash earlier than she vanished. The story additionally revealed that Caddick’s modus operandi was easy. Each month she despatched her traders a press release purporting to be from on-line dealer CommSec. Genuine accounts had eight-digit numbers. Caddick’s pretend accounts had six. The emails started flooding into my inbox. “Hi we had a self-managed super fund with Maliver. Our comsec (sic) trading account only has 6 digits not the required 8,” wrote one.