Queen ‘unlikely’ to ever meet great-granddaughter, Lilibet

Despite being named after her great-grandmother, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child daughter is unlikely to ever meet the Queen.

The Queen is “unlikely” to fulfill Lilibet now after Prince Harry’s determination to overlook Philip’s memorial service, a royal professional stated.

Harry, 37, confirmed immediately that he gained’t be coming again to Britain for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service this month.

It comes after Harry’s fierce row and authorized case over safety – as he demanded his personal safety officers within the UK.

The Queen’s beloved husband Prince Philip handed away on April 9 final 12 months on the age of 99.

A thanksgiving ceremony will happen at Westminster Abbey on March 29 – and can doubtless see massive numbers of the royal household attending.

But it’s now been confirmed that the Duke’s grandson, Prince Harry, gained’t be leaving his Californian dwelling to come back to the anniversary occasion.

And this implies the chance of nine-month-old Lilibet assembly her namesake Queen Elizabeth is now slim, an professional stated.

Royal professional Richard Fitzwilliams advised The Sun Online: “I think this was expected because of the issue with security, obviously, he would have wanted to come if he could.

“I think it’s a great pity, what this means is it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed.”

Speaking about whether or not the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Mr Fitzwilliams added: “It’s increasingly unlikely.

“If they don’t bring Lili over, then obviously that won’t happen. It’s all something that’s clearly not going to be resolved in the foreseeable future.

“And it doesn’t seem like they’re going to come over.”

The Duke, who says he feels “unsafe” within the UK, claims he’ll come see the Queen “as soon as possible”.

Referencing Harry’s nod to the Queen that he’ll hopefully see Her Majesty quickly, the professional added: “He said he wasn’t coming over, he ‘hoped to see the queen soon’.”

“I can only assume he expects to win his court case. He made an affectionate comment to the Queen personally. He must mean he expects to win the case,” he stated.

“Whether he does win the case or not is a completely different matter.”

Last month, Harry launched his High Court battle over safety, insisting he desires to convey his youngsters Archie and Lilibet to the UK however he “does not feel safe” beneath the present safety preparations.

He was advised in courtroom his calls for to be allowed to pay for 24-hour armed safety when he visits England from the US had been unreasonable as a result of British police usually are not “guns for hire”.

Becoming the primary member of the Royal Family to sue the Government, the Duke of Sussex, claimed in London’s High Court that he must be given taxpayer-funded armed guards.

Papers filed by his legal professionals known as the choice to take away his safety after Megxit two years in the past “unlawful”.

Harry’s authorized workforce said that he needs to return to the UK “to see family and friends”.

They added: “Most of all, this is and always will be his home.”

Harry, 37, is suing over the choice to not grant him police safety for himself and his household whereas in Britain — which he has supplied to pay for.

The courtroom heard Harry claimed he made the cost supply in January 2020 however the Home Office say it was solely made final September.

This article initially appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.