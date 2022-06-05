Queen’s jubilee could finally herald the road to republic

About 40 years in the past, an Australian colleague shyly advised me that he was going to vote for a republic. “Go ahead,” I mentioned. “It’s your country, but before you vote, find out what sort of president you want.” In fashionable phrases, is it a [German President] Steinmeier with little energy or affect, or a Biden, theoretically with huge energy however, in apply, unable to impact any adjustments, or an elected monarch like Macron or perhaps a Bolsonaro or a Putin? Find out which it’s to be earlier than you vote. But then maybe, you would possibly persist with a hereditary president, like you may have in the meanwhile. – David Latimer, Surrey (UK) How applicable is it to have the unreal Aspen Island, in Canberra’s synthetic Lake Burley Griffin, renamed after Australia’s synthetic head of state, Queen Elizabeth II? – Lindsay Foyle, Stanmore As a monarchist, I’ve solely two phrases to say relating to new Assistant Minister for the Republic Matt Thistlethwaite, “nominative determinism”. – William Lloyd, Denistone Cranbrook’s co-ed ambitions uncover entrenched misogyny I used to be amused to find just lately that one of many early arguments in opposition to schooling of women was that male egos could be bruised if females have been to outperform them academically (“Old boys back girls to join the Cranbrook classroom”, June 4). Not amused however reasonably horrified to learn that in 2022, Cranbrook’s survey of father or mother attitudes to potential co-education included the attainable objection that “girls will take boys’ places in academic rankings”. Others fretted about boys lacking out on management roles to ladies. Well, no less than that is trustworthy – presumably some respondents would unabashedly view these excessive tutorial rankings and management alternatives as belonging to males by proper. Scary {that a} competent feminine may take that away from you! Are these the attitudes that we wish our future enterprise and political leaders to carry? – Liz Button, Maroubra

I’m appalled by the views of some mother and father and alumni of a sure personal college regarding the introduction of a token ratio of women to foster extra acceptable attitudes in male college students. Girls shouldn’t be considered commodities to be enrolled at a stage when they’re thought-about to have a useful impact on male behaviour and attitudes. As for objections that women will distract the boys or take over management roles or high tutorial rankings, it isn’t stunning that these issues exist in broader society! – Ruth Magoffin, Cheltenham Why would any father or mother need to ship their daughter to such a backward place the place a “boys will be boys” mentality is promoted and women are considered a “distraction”? – Kerrie Wehbe, Blacktown The discussions and uncritical reporting round admitting women to Cranbrook are a humiliation. Not a breath was spared on the query of what the varsity would possibly supply any younger girl courageous sufficient to just accept such a uncooked deal. Instead, the only real focus was how a intentionally outnumbered minority would possibly serve to fix the cultural rot on the coronary heart of one other elite, patriarchal establishment, and so enhance the prospects of its male patrons. It is a shame, however unsurprising, that the purpose nonetheless must be articulated after the reckoning of latest years: it isn’t the accountability of girls to repair males. – Thomas White, Wyoming Any mother and father contemplating sending their daughters into years 11 and 12 at Cranbrook, if the varsity decides to go co-ed, could be suggested to assume once more. The standards being thought-about the place there could be 5 boys to each two women may severely drawback their daughters. If women are to be admitted, it have to be on an equal foundation if this “experiment” is to work. – Mary Lawson, Marrickville Spin cycle now not washes with voters

Peter Hartcher’s article illustrates all that’s mistaken with Australian politics (“Defying the teal tide for the next wave”, June 5). Peter Dutton’s speak of “target audiences” and “market share” has the ring of a significant advertising marketing campaign. Hasn’t this election demonstrated that the general public don’t need political spin, however reasonably political events with sturdy core values, integrity and a imaginative and prescient for Australia? Demonstrate these and you could effectively win our confidence and our vote.

John Mizon, Collaroy The subsequent few months ought to inform us if dogma will overwhelm perception within the Liberal Party. It ought to inform us if the get together is serious about representing its neighborhood or its factions. It ought to inform us if it desires to manipulate, or rule. Finally, it must also inform us if the Liberal Party will supply an appropriate different or be condemned to the wilderness. – Rowan Godwin, Rozelle Low-cost power sources “If electricity prices rise by 100 per cent, then climate change won’t be as big a priority as it is now,” says Peter Dutton. But the answer for power worth rises and local weather change are similar. Zero emissions photo voltaic and wind energy have been the bottom price power sources in Australia even earlier than the Ukraine invasion and Europe’s abandoning of fuel provides from Russia, which has led to catastrophic worth rises for this commodity. Labor should urgently enact and implement a science-based emissions discount coverage or be tarred with the identical “climate fail” brush because the Coalition authorities. – John Bushell, Surry Hills It’s patently apparent that Peter Dutton and David Littleproud should not going to just accept any accountability for the present power disaster, not to mention make some helpful ideas. Nine years of neglect have contributed to the parlous place we at the moment are in and its seriousness needs to be above politics. It could also be an excessive amount of to count on whereas their focus is completely on the subsequent election.

They had their alternative and stuffed up so let’s give the opposite mob an opportunity and put the nation first. – Margaret Ashenhurst, Willoughby

How good is opposition. After 9 years in management overseeing an impending power disaster with out significant motion, one week in opposition has enlightened the Coalition as to the way in which to treatment the looming disaster. In the reason for co-operation, they’re even providing such recommendation to the brand new authorities. Brilliant. – Bob Cameron, Coffs Harbour If Australia is finally on the best coverage observe for a large shift to renewable types of power, an finish to dependence on fossil fuels and an setting favouring limitless analysis and funding in new applied sciences, isn’t it attainable that we may attain local weather change targets earlier than 2030, not to mention 2050? Free from indefensible political constraints and with the assist of the good majority of us, this nation has the assets, scientific and mental capability, and company willpower to attain something it units out to do.

Gillian Appleton, Paddington Happy to lose Reading Peter Hartcher satisfied this Bennelong voter much more that the Liberals, and extra significantly Peter Dutton, have been very happy to lose the latest election. The “deadweight” of Scott Morrison is now historical past and the NSW Libs are regaining management of their branches and future preselections. Barnaby Joyce can also be gone. Australia is going through escalating power and gas costs, inflation is ready to undergo the roof and rates of interest are already advancing in the one course they will. As Hartcher factors out: “The sheer coincidence of unlucky timing might be enough for the Coalition to exploit and blame Labor.” And allow us to not neglect, Dutton’s solely attainable probability of main the Liberals, and probably the nation, required the elimination of Josh Frydenberg from the scene. – Ken Webb, Epping Snouts within the trough

I look ahead to studying how a horde of Coalition MPs have been allowed to successfully cheat neighbouring non-government electorates out of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} (“Grants scheme was ‘industrial’ pork barrelling”, June 4). – Peter Mahoney, Oatley Taxing measures You are to be congratulated in your suggestion to the NSW authorities to “seize the moment for a joint push on urgent reform” (Editorial, June 4 2022). You famous that “states and territories are stuck with a raft of outdated and wasteful taxes”. An improve within the GST to say, 15 per cent may help right here. Indeed, such a transfer may allow a discount within the at the moment extreme stamp obligation on property transfers to an appropriate degree, probably together with the introduction the already advised broad-based land tax. – Geoff Dunsford, Wahroonga Country docs Peter Nelson (Letters, June 4) suggests nation councils ought to sponsor a medical pupil in return for 5 years’ nation service. If you need nation docs, it’s essential get medical college students from the nation, not the jap and northern suburbs of Sydney. The nation children are used to the nation life and can keep. My sibling and cousin are medical specialists who grew up within the nation, educated in Sydney, and now practise as specialists in western NSW. There are extra on the way in which. – Eva Elbourne, Pennant Hills

Crown of thorns One is left questioning what offence could be thought-about critical sufficient to lead to a on line casino operator being refused a licence (“Poised to deal: Crown starts recruiting for Barangaroo”, June 4).

David Grover, Chatswood Fatherhood statements I learn Maree Valder-Conn’s piece with dismay (“How I lost my name and five days’ pay to the patriarchy”, June 4). My husband and I solely realised our center names have been lacking from our NSW driving licences (we’d had them for 25 years) when making use of for working-with-children checks. When we went into Services NSW to get the licences reissued in our full names, we have been advised that Australian passports didn’t rely as one of many acceptable types of identification. We have been each born in Britain and had to offer our citizenship certificates as an alternative! – Teresa Cayzer, Frenchs Forest It’s a dropping battle, Maree. Your “maiden” title was your father’s. Your first married title was your husband’s. Your present title is your newest husband’s. Patriarchy is the secret. – Betsy Brennan, Wahroonga