Queens mother Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times, sources tell CBS2

NEW YORK — Police are persevering with to piece collectively the killing of Orsolya Gaal.

The 51-year-old’s physique was discovered inside a duffel bag on Saturday morning not removed from her Queens dwelling.

As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported Monday, that dwelling, located on a quiet Forest Hills road, has since become a criminal offense scene.

The search continues for the killer of Queens spouse and mom of two Orsolya Gaal. Photo by way of CBS2



The NYPD arrived Monday afternoon, searched a storage, and left with proof. Investigators then returned within the night and left with a single bag, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Neighbors stay in shock.

“Everybody is on edge because apparently a killer is running around,” Nick Bais mentioned.

“I got goosebumps,” one other neighbor advised CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook.

“It feels like something out of TV. It’s just really, it’s rough,” resident Patrick Tuszakowski mentioned.

“It’s scary. I don’t understand how somebody can do this,” added resident Steven Agardi.

Sources near the case mentioned Gaal went to see a present at Lincoln Center with pals on Friday night time and after sat alone in a bar close to her dwelling, seemingly ready for somebody for 40 minutes earlier than going dwelling alone, Bauman reported.

On Saturday morning, her physique was discovered stuffed in a duffel bag about 9 blocks away on Metropolitan Avenue close to Jackie Robinson Parkway. She suffered greater than 50 stab wounds, in addition to blunt drive trauma to her head.

“We saw all the police by Jackie Robinson Parkway and it’s really sad. My heart goes out to the family,” mentioned Forest Hills resident Christina Aptowitz.

Investigators consider Gaal was killed by somebody she knew. It seems the killer entered her dwelling via the again door and there is no indication of compelled entry. Sources mentioned Gaal’s wounds point out she fought her attacker till her loss of life.

Police mentioned there was a path of blood from the place the duffel bag was discovered to the Gaal’s dwelling. CBS2 was advised her husband and older son were out of state when she was killed. Sources mentioned Gaal’s husband advised police he acquired threatening textual content messages over the weekend, however high-ranking officers haven’t seen these texts for themselves, Bauman reported.

Gaal’s 13-year-old son was dwelling on the time, however police have dominated him out as a suspect.

“Say your prayers for the family now because she’s gone already,” neighbor Theodora Grafas mentioned.

Grafas wasn’t simply the household of 4’s neighbor, she was Gaal’s buddy. She mentioned they’d see one another of their backyards and would get their nails achieved collectively.

“Her kindness to people, super friendly. And the way she took care of her kids and her husband. She was just a great person,” Grafas mentioned.

The final time she noticed Gaal was Friday morning. Never did she assume it will be their closing trade.

“I passed by, she waved to me, I waved to her. I was going to do some errands,” Grafas mentioned.

“It is shocking. Even though I didn’t socialize with them, it’s very disturbing,” Bais mentioned.

“May God rest her soul,” Grafas mentioned.

Gaal’s disturbing loss of life left some with extra questions than solutions.

“You keep reliving the sequence of events. How did this happen? It’s actually quite strange,” neighbor John Blankson mentioned. “The more it goes on, the more the gravity of the situation just keeps making it worse.”

Anyone with any data is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You also can submit a tip via their website or by way of DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are saved confidential.