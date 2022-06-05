Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in pictures

\r\nQueen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in photosQueen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in photosWe\u2019re sorry, this function is at present unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer20 ImagesA vibrant avenue pageant celebrating the Queen's life paraded by means of central London on Sunday, the ultimate day of an extended vacation weekend marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.June 6, 2022 \u2014 2.52am1\/20The Queen didn't participate within the parade correct, however she later appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and the Cambridges.Credit:Leon Neal2\/20The Queen didn't participate within the parade, however she was there in cardboard spirit.Credit:Getty Images3\/20All the color of the pageant.Credit:Getty Images4\/20There had been numerous well-known faces on the pageant.Credit:Getty Images5\/20The parade fills the Mall.Credit:Getty Images6\/20Something within the Platinum Jubilee Pageant captures the eye of Prince George and his dad, Prince William.Credit:Getty Images7\/20Prince Louis appears lower than impressed by the proceedings.Credit:Getty Images8\/20Celebrities together with singer Katherine Jenkins, actor Giles Terera and ex-boxer Chris Eubank on a bus journey by means of London throughout the pageant.Credit:Getty Images9\/20Cyclists be part of the parade.Credit:Getty Images10\/20A youngsters's choir performs in entrance of Buckingham Palace throughout the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.Credit:PA11\/20Royal followers watch the pageant alongside the Mall.Credit:AP12\/20With the Queen unable to participate within the parade, a hologram of the monarch was proven within the Gold State Coach because it handed in entrance of Buckingham Palace throughout the pageant.Credit:Getty Images13\/20The hologram of the Queen.Credit:AP14\/20Royal followers wait to see the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.Credit:Getty Images15\/20Prince Charles attends a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval on Sunday.Credit:Getty Images16\/20Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie try and spin plates throughout a Big Jubilee Lunch at Paddington in London.Credit:Victoria Jones17\/20Royal followers get selfies with Princess Beatrice (left in blue) and Princess Eugenie (in pink).Credit:PA18\/20Jubilee occasions passed off throughout the UK over the weekend. Here, Betty enjoys the Royal Pooch Party on the Moxy Manchester City.Credit:PA19\/20A public avenue get together in central London on Sunday. Street events \u2013 known as Big Jubille Lunches \u2013\u00a0had been held throughout the nation.Credit:AP20\/20The Corgi Derby was held at Musselburgh Racecourse in Scotland to mark the Platinum Jubilee.Credit:PA\r\n\r\nSource link