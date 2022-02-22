Queens violence leaves two men dead, another wounded

Two males had been killed and a 3rd was wounded in a violent three-hour span in Queens on Monday night time, police stated.

In the primary of two incidents, a 23-year-old man, recognized as Daniel Ortiz, was fatally shot in a basement house on Mexico Street in St. Albans at about 4 p.m., in keeping with the NYPD.

Ortiz suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder, torso and thigh. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and pronounced lifeless.

Just after 6:30 p.m., an unidentified man was knifed to loss of life at 109-02 Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, cops stated.

A 39-year-old was additionally shot on the second scene. He arrived by non-public means at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center a short while later and was listed in steady situation, authorities stated.

No arrests had been instantly made in both case.