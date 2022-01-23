Queensland case numbers tumble again

Queensland’s official case numbers proceed to fall however the chief well being officer has delivered a grim warning about “real” Covid charges.

Queensland recorded 11,947 new Covid-19 circumstances and 10 deaths because the state’s high physician warned an infection numbers could possibly be past a million.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath revealed an unvaccinated particular person of their 30s is among the many ten deaths recorded in a single day.

“The age of people who died range from their 30s to 90s,” she advised reporters on Sunday.

There are actually 863 folks in hospital throughout the state, down from 884 from Saturday.

Chief Officer John Gerrard mentioned the quantity of individuals in intensive care additionally dropped in a single day, with 47 sufferers on Sunday, down from 52 on Saturday.

Of the 47 ICU sufferers, 14 are on ventilators.

“Three of the 10 people who died were unvaccinated, including the youngest of the group, seven had received two doses and none had boosters,” Dr Gerrard mentioned.

The state’s case numbers proceed to drop after 15,050 infections had been recorded on Saturday and 16,031 on Friday.

Dr Gerrard on Saturday mentioned the true variety of Covid circumstances the state has had since welcoming interstate guests could possibly be 4 occasions the official quantity.

“In Queensland, since opening the domestic borders, we have confirmed cases of Covid numbering about a quarter of a million,” he advised reporters on Saturday.

“The real number is substantially greater than that. It’s a very large number – it’s almost certainly greater than a million.”

He reiterated the messaging on Sunday, saying the state was but to succeed in its peak variety of Omicron circumstances.

Dr Gerrard mentioned he wouldn’t be capable to say when the height quantity of infections had hit till it handed.

“The real proof will be when numbers of patients continue to fall, it will be the true transition of people in hospital,” he mentioned.

The Gold Coast has the most important variety of sufferers, with 9 wards throughout the world caring for contaminated Covid circumstances.

However, Dr Gerrard expects there could possibly be extra to come back because the virus spreads into different components of the state.

“We are expecting it to peak in the next few days, I’m hoping we will start to see it in the coming week,” Dr Gerrard mentioned.

“That’s what the modelling suggests but we don’t like looking at one single day, it’s good the numbers aren’t increasing.”

“I think there’s a lot more to come.”

Ms D’Ath says the height will “move across the state” as soon as it begins to drop within the Gold Coast.

“So it’s not like we’re going to get this quick peak and then in two or four weeks time, it’s all going to be over and we can get back to our normal lives in Queensland,” she mentioned.

“It will peak in the Gold Coast. It‘ll then move to the border, southeast Queensland and it’ll then move into areas like Cairns and our big tourism areas and then move into our regions.”