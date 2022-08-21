Queensland commuters set post-COVID record as smart ticketing trial expands

“Our priority now is to continue encouraging public transport use and sustaining this growth by planning a reliable, safe, and accessible Queensland passenger transport system right across the state. “From the figures, we can see that light rail on the Gold Coast continues to be a strong performer, with customers returning to the ‘G’ at higher rates than other modes of transport.” Patronage on the G:Link gentle rail community has reached 94.5 per cent of pre-pandemic ranges. “It’s been a challenging time for everyone, and we recognise there has been a shift in how they travel,” Bailey mentioned. “However, Translink is continuing to adapt to meet the public transport needs of Queenslanders.

“It’s important to remember that COVID-19 remains prevalent in the community and wearing a mask on public transport is a crucial defence against it.” Bailey mentioned he anticipated the brand new Cross River Rail stations — at Albert Street within the CBD, Woolloongabba, Boggo Road, and the exhibition grounds — would assist entice commuters. New sensible ticketing gates, like these pictured above at Ferny Grove, have been rolled out on western traces. Credit:Cameron Atfield “Having new CBD stations, and a station at the doorstep of the Gabba, will open up the transport network to so many new people who may not have had a station near them,” he mentioned. “We’re not just building Cross River Rail, we’re building a new network.”

Meanwhile, the federal government’s $371 million sensible ticketing trial, which is able to permit commuters to make use of credit score/debit playing cards, smartphones and smartwatches to pay their fares, will prolong to the Ipswich/Rosewood and Springfield traces from Monday. Loading It got here nearly three months after the Ferny Grove line was added to the trial. The new system was nicely not on time, having been given a four-year timeframe when it was introduced in 2018. Then, Go Card operator Cubic was awarded the contract following a tender process. “The system will allow commuters to tap on to buses, trains, trams and Translink-supported ferries using contactless debit and credit cards, smartphones and smartwatches,” Bailey mentioned.