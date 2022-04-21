Queensland drought declarations end as federal dam funding questions grow

Drought declarations throughout south-east Queensland have been revoked after months of rainfall flooded communities and stuffed dams, although virtually two-thirds of council areas statewide are nonetheless struggling.

Water infrastructure has emerged as a key plank of the federal Coalition’s pitch to win voters, however has been additional questioned in a report that prompt the spending has focused Nationals-held seats and will create tens of hundreds of extra jobs if invested elsewhere.

The share of the state underneath drought declarations has dropped from 64.7 per cent to 61.1 per cent, nonetheless largely confined to a swath south of the Whitsunday area alongside the coast and the Mount Isa area within the west. Credit:SEQ Water

State Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner introduced on Thursday that 11 council areas within the south-east had been thought-about drought-free — a few of which had been underneath the declarations for greater than 5 years.

“While we acknowledge that some producers have suffered significant damage from the severe rain and flood events, the positive is that natural water courses and stock and irrigation water storages have been replenished, along with excellent pasture growth that will see us through to the next wet season,” Furner mentioned.