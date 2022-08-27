Queensland gel blaster laws in crosshairs after two gun scares in two days

Queensland police have responded to 2 gun scares in as many days involving individuals carrying gel blasters in public and anxious onlookers referred to as officers as a result of they believed the duplicate firearms have been actual.

Gel blasters are unlawful throughout Australia aside from Queensland, the place adjustments in February 2021 allowed gel blasters to be bought and not using a allow or licence as a result of they have been now not labeled as a weapon.

An instance of a gel blaster and its resemblance to an precise gun. Credit:Nine News

On Thursday evening, a 12-year-old was arrested after police have been referred to as to Scarborough Street in Southport on the Gold Coast in response to stories an individual was carrying a weapon.

Officers tracked the boy to a close-by handle and located he had been carrying a gel blaster.