Queensland gel blaster laws in crosshairs after two gun scares in two days
Queensland police have responded to 2 gun scares in as many days involving individuals carrying gel blasters in public and anxious onlookers referred to as officers as a result of they believed the duplicate firearms have been actual.
Gel blasters are unlawful throughout Australia aside from Queensland, the place adjustments in February 2021 allowed gel blasters to be bought and not using a allow or licence as a result of they have been now not labeled as a weapon.
On Thursday evening, a 12-year-old was arrested after police have been referred to as to Scarborough Street in Southport on the Gold Coast in response to stories an individual was carrying a weapon.
Officers tracked the boy to a close-by handle and located he had been carrying a gel blaster.
He was charged with going armed as to trigger worry and will probably be handled underneath the Youth Justice Act.
On Friday afternoon, two youngsters have been arrested close to the Pacific Fair buying centre in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast after comparable stories of an individual seen carrying a weapon.
“Police can’t tell the difference between these things, these aren’t toys,” Inspector Mick Ackery stated.
“We don’t believe there was malice intended by these people, I think it was more of a naivety and commonsense issue.”
Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman stated on Saturday that police had elected to warning the 2 youths concerned within the Pacific Fair incident, however officers “acted appropriately” of their response.