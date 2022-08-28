Queensland government rejects calls to broaden casino inquiry

“The Independent Expert Review is looking into Star and its associates, as set out in the terms of reference,” a spokeswoman stated.

It appeared the Queensland gaming regulator would look at the Townsville and Cairns allegations behind closed doorways as an alternative.

The Ville reporting, sourced from folks with direct data of the scheme, element how the on line casino paid Fu hundreds of {dollars} in money and different incentives to lure teams of gamblers from interstate as not too long ago as April, allegedly in breach of state legal guidelines.

There isn’t any suggestion the proprietor, Morris, was conscious of the operation.

Fu confirmed that he was not authorized to run a junket however insisted he was not working one. He stated funds and advantages from The Ville weren’t for bringing in playing teams. Rather, it was a part of “promotion” and “they pay everyone, not just me.”