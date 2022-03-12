Queensland: Man charged after he allegedly poured fuel on vehicle with kids inside

A person has been charged after he allegedly poured gasoline on a automotive containing two youngsters whereas a lady stood close by.

A person has been charged after allegedly pouring gasoline on the bonnet of a car containing two youngsters in Queensland, as a lady stood close by.

The man, 34, has been charged with three home violence associated offences following the incident at Wilsonton in Toowoomba on Saturday.

Police mentioned they attended a Wilsonton handle simply earlier than 10am, to stories of a person threatening a lady recognized to him.

Police will additional allege gasoline was poured over the bonnet of a car containing two youngsters, whereas a lady was standing close to it.

The man then fled in a separate car.

The girl and kids had been bodily unhurt.

Police intercepted the car on Barlow Street and arrested the person.

He was denied police bail and can stay in custody.

He is because of seem at Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Monday.