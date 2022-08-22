Queensland man charged with DV murder after woman’s body found

A 35-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with homicide after the physique of a girl in her 70s was discovered within the suburb of Allenstown on Sunday.

Police had been referred to as to a West Street residence at roughly 3.50pm, the place the lady was situated.

A criminal offense scene was established and Operation Uniform Acca launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her dying.

A 35-year-old Frenchville man was subsequently taken into custody and charged with one rely of homicide (home violence offence).

It is alleged the person and lady had been recognized to one another.