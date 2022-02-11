Queensland pharmacies hoping for fresh front in ‘ancient turf war’

“It takes years of practice to be able to know whether what you’re listening is a wheeze or crackle, pneumonia, asthma, heart failure,” she mentioned. “GPs are not allowed to sell medications for a

good reason. Ethically, we’re not allowed to do it. And I believe there needs to be that separation.”

Chris Owen, Queensland department president of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, advised the parliamentary committee he was not there to “engage in some ancient turf war” and search extra money, however put ahead an answer that was already working within the United Kingdom and Canada.

“The primary health care workforce is much more than one profession and all health practitioners working to their full scope of practice can help to alleviate patient access issues to world-class health care,” he mentioned.

Mr Owen pointed to a 2020 Ernst & Young report which concluded group pharmacists working in such a capability may save $63 million annually in averted public well being care prices and $176 million for state and federal governments via higher remedy of minor well being points.