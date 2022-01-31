Queensland records three more deaths as hospitalisations decline
Queensland has recorded three deaths and 7462 COVID-19 instances on Monday as hospitalisations decline throughout the state.
Chief Health Office John Gerrard stated there was a 15 per cent lower in COVID-positive sufferers in public hospitals, with the quantity dropping from 878 to 744 previously week.
A complete of 46 COVID sufferers remained in intensive care.
“Most of that reduction has been in a relatively small number of areas, that’s the Gold Coast, Logan, Ipswich and Cairns,” he stated.
“We’re expecting that the numbers will start to turn in the rest of south-east Queensland and elsewhere in Queensland in the next seven days.”
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated on Sunday lessons would resume on February 7 in addition to urging staff to return to places of work on the identical day.
Masks could be necessary in Queensland high schools, massive assemblies could be suspended and a process for fast antigen assessments (RATs) could be launched for sick college students and academics.
