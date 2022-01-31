Queensland records three more deaths as hospitalisations decline

Queensland has recorded three deaths and 7462 COVID-19 instances on Monday as hospitalisations decline throughout the state.

A well being employee handles a COVID-19 swab at a drive by way of testing clinic. Credit:Getty Images AsiaPac

Chief Health Office John Gerrard stated there was a 15 per cent lower in COVID-positive sufferers in public hospitals, with the quantity dropping from 878 to 744 previously week.

A complete of 46 COVID sufferers remained in intensive care.

“Most of that reduction has been in a relatively small number of areas, that’s the Gold Coast, Logan, Ipswich and Cairns,” he stated.