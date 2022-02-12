Australia

Queensland reports 13 COVID deaths and 3660 cases amid data issues

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham26 mins ago
0 Less than a minute


Queensland reported 3660 new identified circumstances of COVID-19 on Saturday and 13 deaths, with knowledge points probably resulting in an under-reporting of infections.

The variety of sufferers in public hospitals with the virus additionally continued to fall – from 535 to 508 – Chief Health Officer John Gerrard mentioned. Forty-nine of these had been in intensive care.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard.Credit:Getty

The quantity in non-public hospitals additionally fell, from 49 to 30, Dr Gerrard mentioned.

The newest an infection numbers included 2560 self-reported fast antigen check outcomes, however Dr Gerrard mentioned “technical issues” round knowledge assortment meant there would probably be extra circumstances to report in coming days.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham26 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button