Queensland reports 13 COVID deaths and 3660 cases amid data issues

Queensland reported 3660 new identified circumstances of COVID-19 on Saturday and 13 deaths, with knowledge points probably resulting in an under-reporting of infections.

The variety of sufferers in public hospitals with the virus additionally continued to fall – from 535 to 508 – Chief Health Officer John Gerrard mentioned. Forty-nine of these had been in intensive care.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard. Credit:Getty

The quantity in non-public hospitals additionally fell, from 49 to 30, Dr Gerrard mentioned.

The newest an infection numbers included 2560 self-reported fast antigen check outcomes, however Dr Gerrard mentioned “technical issues” round knowledge assortment meant there would probably be extra circumstances to report in coming days.