Queensland short-changed in federal budget, says state treasurer

Queensland Resources Council chief government Ian Macfarlane, who served as a minister within the Abbott authorities, was extra complimentary.

Mr Macfarlane stated a $1.3 billion dedication to develop a dependable provide of home fuel for Australian producers would decrease home fuel costs.

“It’s great to see four of the seven gas infrastructure projects identified as critical by the federal government are in Queensland, which is indicative of how much heavy lifting our producers have been doing to increase Australia’s domestic gas supply,” he stated.

“In these times of growing geopolitical uncertainty, there’s tangible value in having local supply chains, and having a strong domestic manufacturing sector will help insulate the Australian economy from the supply risks associated with imports.”

Former Queensland LNP premier Campbell Newman, who’s operating within the election because the Liberal Democrats’ lead Senate candidate for the state, accused his former social gathering brethren of “empty rhetoric” and reckless spending.