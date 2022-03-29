Queensland short-changed in federal budget, says state treasurer
Queensland Resources Council chief government Ian Macfarlane, who served as a minister within the Abbott authorities, was extra complimentary.
Mr Macfarlane stated a $1.3 billion dedication to develop a dependable provide of home fuel for Australian producers would decrease home fuel costs.
“It’s great to see four of the seven gas infrastructure projects identified as critical by the federal government are in Queensland, which is indicative of how much heavy lifting our producers have been doing to increase Australia’s domestic gas supply,” he stated.
“In these times of growing geopolitical uncertainty, there’s tangible value in having local supply chains, and having a strong domestic manufacturing sector will help insulate the Australian economy from the supply risks associated with imports.”
Former Queensland LNP premier Campbell Newman, who’s operating within the election because the Liberal Democrats’ lead Senate candidate for the state, accused his former social gathering brethren of “empty rhetoric” and reckless spending.
“Here we are with spiralling debt and the LNP had the opportunity to stick to Liberal economic values, but they didn’t,” he stated.
Another former LNP member, one-time National Bob Katter, was extra even-handed.
The member for Kennedy stated cost-of-living measures, such because the minimize to the gas excise, had been “somewhat short-sighted”, however he welcomed funding for regional medication and the Royal Flying Doctor Service, in addition to a $1.3 billion regional telecommunications package deal.
“People need the internet and phone reception to work from home, whether it’s small business, farmers or miners, they work hands-free while driving, children study at home, and people do university online,” Mr Katter stated.
“And, most importantly, having phone reception can save lives in an emergency. It has been a disaster since the major parties privatised Telstra.”