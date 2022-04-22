Queensland to end COVID-19 isolation requirements for close contacts

Queensland will finish COVID-19 isolation necessities for family contacts, bringing the state in keeping with NSW and Victoria.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath stated the principles would come into impact at 6pm on Thursday, April 28.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath with Chief Health Officer John Gerrard. Credit:Matt Dennien

“Today is another exciting day in our journey towards living with COVID,” D’Ath stated.

“We know that quarantine and isolation have really protected the community for the last two years.