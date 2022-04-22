Queensland to end COVID-19 isolation requirements for close contacts
Queensland will finish COVID-19 isolation necessities for family contacts, bringing the state in keeping with NSW and Victoria.
Health Minister Yvette D’Ath stated the principles would come into impact at 6pm on Thursday, April 28.
“Today is another exciting day in our journey towards living with COVID,” D’Ath stated.
“We know that quarantine and isolation have really protected the community for the last two years.
“But now is the time to take the next step.”
Close contacts would nonetheless be required to put on masks indoors and the place they might not socially distance.
Unvaccinated worldwide travellers would additionally not have to quarantine, with COVID-19 already widespread in the neighborhood.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles stated in consequence, state and federal authorities would meet to debate the way forward for the Commonwealth’s Pinkenba quarantine facility, being constructed close to Brisbane’s airport and set to open in June.
He stated the Wellcamp facility at Toowoomba would proceed to function for an additional 12 months till the lease ended.