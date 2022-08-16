Queensland to hold truth-telling and healing inquiry on path to treaty

The physique will lead native truth-telling initiatives to “promote a shared understanding” of historical past in establishments similar to public libraries, museums, archives and artwork galleries.

Palaszczuk will signal an announcement of dedication with First Nations leaders at parliament on Tuesday.

Queensland might turn into the fourth jurisdiction to signal a treaty with Indigenous peoples. Victoria and the ACT have already carried out so, whereas the Northern Territory is in a complicated stage of its personal treaty course of.

South Australia’s Labor authorities had been working in direction of a treaty, however the course of was stopped in 2018 upon the election of a brand new Liberal management.