Queenslanders told to get Australia Day dose as vaccinations slow
“We know that the booster dose gives significantly additional protection well over and above the second dose,” Dr Gerrard stated.
“It’s well and truly worthwhile getting that third dose if you’re eligible for it, that is if you had your second dose three months ago.”
Dr Gerrard and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed public vaccine clinics could be open on Australia Day and would settle for walk-ins for first, second or booster photographs in addition to for teenagers and the 5-11 years previous age group.
Queensland’s booster fee has shot up previously three weeks, particularly for the reason that eligibility window was shortened to 3 months, with 1.2 million folks boosted as of Tuesday, simply over half of the eligible inhabitants.
That was up from 748,053 folks boosted by January 11.
Professor Mackay stated the booster fee wanted to match the second-dose fee to present the inhabitants full protection.
“I want to see everyone who’s double-dosed get the booster. The benefits, even against Omicron, are clear,” he stated.
“It’s never too late to get vaccinated … even though we may be nearing the peak of the current wave, there will still be a long tail to this, which will wag for some time and it may be a rough ride.”
Dr Gerrard reiterated on Tuesday the present wave was anticipated to take as lengthy if not longer to subside because it did to construct, with elements such because the return to colleges in February doubtlessly extending it.
The state recorded 9546 new instances on Tuesday and 11 COVID-related deaths, all casualties over 50 and all with out a booster shot.
There had been 928 folks in hospital being handled for COVID-19, which Dr Gerrard stated was a “significant rise” from the determine of 878 a day earlier than.
Of these in hospital, 51 had been in ICU and 13 are on ventilators.