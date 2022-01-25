Queenslanders told to get Australia Day dose as vaccinations slow

“We know that the booster dose gives significantly additional protection well over and above the second dose,” Dr Gerrard stated.

“It’s well and truly worthwhile getting that third dose if you’re eligible for it, that is if you had your second dose three months ago.”

Dr Gerrard and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed public vaccine clinics could be open on Australia Day and would settle for walk-ins for first, second or booster photographs in addition to for teenagers and the 5-11 years previous age group.

Queensland’s booster fee has shot up previously three weeks, particularly for the reason that eligibility window was shortened to 3 months, with 1.2 million folks boosted as of Tuesday, simply over half of the eligible inhabitants.