Queensland’s southeast drenched again

Queensland’s southeast is again on flood watch with greater than 100mm of rain dumped on a number of soaked catchments and dams releasing water forward of extra moist climate.

The Sunshine Coast suburb of Maroochydore recorded 122mm within the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.

Nearby Mooloolaba copped 112mm, whereas over 100mm additionally fell additional south at Parrearra Weir and inland at Mountain Creek.

Delivered by a low-pressure coastal trough north of Gladstone, the bucketing follows 5 lethal Queensland floods since December, which scientists attribute to a second La Nina climate sample in two years.

Brisbane fared considerably higher within the newest downpour, recording lower than 24mm in a single day whereas the Gold Coast obtained 54mm.

More than a dozen flood warnings have been issued throughout the area by the Bureau of Meteorology and a flood watch is in place for catchments between St Lawrence and Brisbane.

Seqwater notified Pine Rivers and Moreton Bay Region residents that the North Pine Dam would begin flood releases on Saturday night.

The utility mentioned Youngs Crossing, downstream from the dam, would seemingly be inundated and Moreton Bay Regional Council would shut the causeway.

“If you are downstream of the dams, stay away from fast flowing or deep water near waterways and flood plains,” it mentioned in an alert.

Smaller dams between the Sunshine Coast and NSW border have additionally been overflowing or releasing water.

West of Brisbane, main flooding is feasible alongside the Condamine River which is forecast to peak close to 9.3 metres, above its main flood stage, on Sunday.

Flooding can also be on the playing cards downstream alongside the Balonne River with recent surges anticipated over a number of days.

Bureau forecaster Shane Kennedy mentioned on Saturday residents at Dirranbandi and Hebel might be remoted by floodwaters into subsequent week.

“It’s just about preparing and making sure that everyone is loading up with supplies before that happens again,” he mentioned.

“We’ve seen multiple peaks this season around throughout that Condamine and Balonne system.”

Light coastal showers are prone to proceed via the week with central Queensland additionally in line for rain earlier than circumstances ease.

“Next weekend we might finally see a bit more sunshine in the southeast,” Mr Kennedy mentioned.