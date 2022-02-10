Quentin Tarantino expecting second child

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his spouse Daniella Pick have introduced they’re anticipating their second little one.

Once upon a time in Hollywood …

Quentin Tarantino and his spouse Daniella Pick expect their second little one collectively, Page Six experiences.

A rep for the Pulp Fiction director, 58, confirmed his spouse’s being pregnant to E! News.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth was first to publish information of singer Pick, 38, being pregnant together with her second little one, reporting that Daniella, the daughter of Israeli pop star Svika Pick, is because of give delivery throughout the subsequent few months.

The announcement comes two years after the couple welcomed a son, Leo, in February 2020. The pair virtually selected a special title for his or her firstborn as a consequence of Tarantino’s relationship with one other well-known Leo.

“We almost didn’t name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,” Tarantino revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June 2021.

“There’s nothing wrong with that but I didn’t. He’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion.”

He later defined how emotional he’s turn out to be since changing into a dad, welling up as he mentioned his son with CBS Sunday Morning last July.

“If I talk about it too much, I’m already going to start crying if I talk about it too,” Tarantino mentioned on the time when requested about fatherhood.

“I can’t even see his name written on a piece of paper without crying. It’s just, he’s my little Leo. He’s my little lion. And I just see his name, L-E-O written down isolated. And it just, when it comes to him, he’s just the most charming human being I’ve ever met in my life.”

Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarantino married the model in 2018 after having met 9 years prior whereas the filmmaker promoted his 2009 image, Inglourious Basterds in Israel.

This article initially appeared in Page Six and was reproduced with permission.