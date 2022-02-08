Question China’s Olympic weapon Eileen Gu refuses to answer

An American deserter and Olympics famous person has given China a dream political win, nevertheless it couldn’t cowl up a blatant act of propaganda.

Californian-born Eileen Gu received gold for China on the Beijing Winter Olympics — after which repeatedly refused to reply the burning query surrounding her defection from the United States to the host nation.

Gu, already arguably the largest star on the whole 2022 Games, secured a thunderous political win for China when she claimed gold within the inaugural girls’s freeski Big Air with a shocking soar she had by no means tried earlier than.

She shed tears of pleasure after solely selecting up the gold medal together with her ultimate run.

“The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit,” Gu mentioned.

“That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened.”

The 18-year-old has been the headline story of the Games after she left Team USA officials baffled by her decision to represent China whereas the nation stays accused of abusing human rights and interesting in unfair commerce insurance policies.

Her face has been all over the place, flooding TV adverts, promotions and billboards.

It’s why she is a robust weapon for China on the Games — and it was on full show throughout her occasion when former tennis doubles world primary Peng Shuai additionally popped up cheering her on from a VIP part of the gang.

Peng alleged in a social media put up in November that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli compelled her into intercourse and she or he was not heard from for practically three weeks, prompting concern all over the world about her security.

Now the stunt is being referred to as out as an act of propaganda from the Chinese authorities, trying to clean over a saga that has heaped worldwide stress on the nation.

It didn’t take lengthy for the darkish aspect of Gu’s Olympics fairytale to emerge after the victory as she repeatedly refused to immediately tackle questions surrounding her American citizenship.

China doesn’t permit its residents to hold twin citizenship.

USA Today’s Dan Wolken posted on Twitter she confirmed spectacular athleticism in dodging the questions.

“I definitely feel as though I’m just as American as I am Chinese,” she mentioned.

“I’m American when I’m in the US and Chinese when I’m in China. Both continue to be supportive of me because they understand my mission is to use sport as a force for unity.

When asked how she is juggling trying to keep her fans in both countries, her answer surprised reporters at the post-even press conference.

“I think that here’s the thing I’m not trying to keep everyone happy,” she mentioned.

“I’m an 18 year old girl out here living my best life. I’m out here having a great time.

“It doesn’t matter if other people are happy or not. I’m doing my best. I’m enjoying the entire process and using my voice to create as much positive change as I can in an area that is personal and relevant to myself.”

She went on to say she shouldn’t be going to attempt to “placate people who are uneducated”.

Gu is competing in two extra occasions in Beijing — the freestyle halfpipe and slopestyle — so might turn into the primary freestyle skier to win Winter Games medals in three totally different disciplines.

“I don’t want to think about the next two events, I am a very fast-pace person, so I just want to soak it all in,” she mentioned.

Gu, whose father is American, will see her already enormous recognition in China improve additional after profitable Olympic gold.

She is a mannequin and ambassador for a number of luxurious manufacturers, however she says the work she put in to win the gold medal occurred distant from any highlight.

“There were no cameras in the gym when I worked out after eight hours of modelling or at 4:00 pm when I hiked up to get the last ski lift so I could try one more jump,” she mentioned.

The level-headed teen is grateful for all of the help she has acquired from her Chinese and American followers.

With putting eyes that led her to modelling offers with Victoria’s Secret and Vogue and greater than 400,000 Instagram followers — and now the primary of what she hopes can be three golds — Gu can have a big platform to affect. She will enter the slopestyle and halfpipe occasions because the favorite to win.

After her ultimate run, with tears in her eyes and the shouting completed, she may very well be heard telling herself, “Definitely not crying, definitely not crying.”

— with AFP, New York Post