Question Of “Ethics” As Toni Nadal Says He Won’t Divulge Rafael Nadal Secrets | Tennis News

Toni Nadal insists he is not going to hand Felix Auger-Aliassime a blueprint in easy methods to defeat Rafael Nadal on the French Open when the gamers meet for a quarter-final slot on Sunday. Toni coached his nephew for the most effective a part of three a long time throughout which period he gained 16 of his report 21 Grand Slam titles. They ended their skilled affiliation in 2017 earlier than Toni linked up with Auger-Aliassime in 2021, working alongside the Canadian’s full-time coach Fred Fontang. When requested Saturday if he’ll disclose to Auger-Aliassime the key of easy methods to turn out to be simply the third man to defeat Nadal at Roland Garros, the 61-year-old coach was unequivocal.

“Of course not. I told Felix that my ethics do not allow me to give him advice on beating my nephew. It’s as if I were telling someone how to defeat my own son,” stated Toni forward of his first assembly with Rafael since their cut up.

“When Felix came to the (Nadal) academy to ask me to work with him, I told him: ‘If we play against Rafa, of course I’m not going to do this when you score a point’,” he added, exhibiting a fist pump.

“And if Rafael had said no, I wouldn’t have taken the job.”

Toni additionally stated he is not going to sit in Auger-Aliassime’s participant field on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday, explaining he’ll station himself in a “neutral” seat.

Nadal, a 13-time champion on the French Open the place his report stands at 108 wins and simply three defeats since his title-winning debut in 2005, insisted there’s “zero problem” together with his uncle working with Auger-Aliassime.

“For me, it’s very simple,” stated Nadal after reaching the fourth spherical by cruising previous Botic van de Zandschulp within the third spherical.

“He is my uncle. He will not want me to lose. He wants the best for me and I want the best for him. But he’s a professional and with another player now.

“Honestly, for me, it is zero drawback.”

Into the last 16 in Paris for the first time, the 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime also attempted to play down the influence of Toni Nadal.

“I do not know if I want him to clarify to me how Rafa performs, everyone knows what he does properly,” said the Canadian who reached the US Open semi-final last year under Toni Nadal’s guidance.

“I do not assume Toni goes to show me something new about Rafa’s recreation.”

He added: “We knew it was a risk that finally I might play Rafa when I’m working with Toni. From my half it is one other match. Rafa’s profession and what he did with Toni is way greater than the match on Sunday.”

