Questioning Integrity Of Board Painful: BharatPe On Co-Founder’s Accusations

Ashneer Grover has stated that the present CEO doesn’t have his help (File)

New Delhi:

With Bharatpe co-founder Ashneer Grover launching an offensive in opposition to the agency’s buyers after dealing with a probe over alleged fraud, abrasive behaviour and company governance points, the corporate on Friday stated questioning the integrity of board members and misrepresentation of info are painful.

“The (company) board in all its actions has followed due process in the best interest of the company. We would urge that the confidentiality and integrity of the governance review and board meetings are maintained by all,” BharatPe stated in a press release.

The assertion adopted Ashneer Grover, despatched on a three-month go away following allegations of utilizing abusive language in opposition to Kotak Mahindra Bank workers and for fraudulent practices, reportedly saying he was “arm-twisted” by the corporate’s buyers into occurring go away and that he had misplaced confidence in CEO Sameer Suhail.

While BharatPe has engaged Alvarez and Marsal and PwC to run a fine-tooth comb by its governance practices, Mr Grover has denied all allegations.

“We are deeply pained that the integrity of the BharatPe board or individual board members is being questioned time and again through misrepresented facts and baseless allegations,” BharatPe stated within the assertion.

It requested restraint from everybody together with media “and allow the governance review to take place in a thorough manner.”

Reports declare {that a} preliminary investigation by an exterior specialist has highlighted two egregious cases of fraud at BharatPe – recruitment and paying non-existent distributors – and that Mr Grover’s spouse Madhuri is linked to each.

The firm, nevertheless, stated it’s but to obtain any report.

“The board is yet to receive any interim or final report of the review,” it added.

Ashneer Grover in media interviews reportedly said that the present CEO Suhail Sameer doesn’t have his help and that he’s the “investors’ puppet”.

He has reportedly said that he’ll go away the corporate provided that an investor buys out his 9.5 per cent stake for Rs 4,000 crore.

BharatPe, which serves over 75 lakh retailers throughout 150 cities, was higher recognized for its QR code aggregator app, service, and shock financial institution licence till an audio clip surfaced on social media with claims of Mr Grover abusing and threatening a Kotak Mahindra Bank worker for lacking out on share allotment through the preliminary public provide of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates on-line vogue and wellness firm Nykaa.

Mr Grover was fast to disclaim the clip, saying it was “fake” and was put out by a “scamster” however he subsequently deleted the submit. It later emerged that he and his spouse Madhuri Grover had on October 31, 2021, despatched a authorized discover to Kotak for failure to supply IPO financing for the Nykaa IPO.

On January 9, the Mumbai-based lender had responded saying it can take authorized motion in opposition to Ashneer Grover.

