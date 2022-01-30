Questions mount about whether Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL

toggle caption Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Questions mounted Saturday about whether or not Tom Brady — typically thought to be the best skilled soccer participant of all time — had lastly retired from the NFL, bringing an finish to a outstanding 22-year profession that redefined what a quarterback might obtain.

The information was first reported by ESPN, citing nameless sources, adopted by a pair of tweets by the NFL apparently confirming the information.

But in statements to media, Brady’s agent, Donald Yee, wouldn’t verify — or deny — the report.

“Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy,” Yee wrote. “He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

As the afternoon unfolded, the confusion mounted. Brady’s firm, TB12 Sports, posted a congratulatory tweet, then deleted it. Other stories mentioned the Buccaneers management had not been informed of any choice but.

The Associated Press reported that Brady had advised the Bucs he hadn’t made up his thoughts. And KRON4 News, an area information station within the Bay Area, the place Brady’s mother and father stay, reported that Brady’s father had denied reports of his son’s retirement.

Brady himself has not given a public assertion because the preliminary ESPN report.

Brady’s outstanding profession

Brady’s retirement is so hotly watched as a result of his profession has been so superlative. His departure can be the tip of an period for skilled soccer.

In 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady reached the Super Bowl a mind-boggling 10 instances, profitable seven. (Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, the quarterbacks with the following most Super Bowl wins, have solely — solely! — 4.)

He started his profession inauspiciously, falling to Patriots within the sixth spherical of the draft, after 198 gamers had already been taken. As a 22-year-old, he appeared like nothing particular — a pleasant profession at Michigan, maybe a bit unathletic, if the now-famous picture taken of him on the NFL Combine was any indication.

But with the Patriots, he related with coach Bill Belichick, and the NFL was by no means the identical.

The league’s unofficial slogan is “any given Sunday” — any staff all the time has a shot to beat every other. In different phrases, within the NFL, there is no such factor as a positive factor.

But Brady defied that calculus, in some way all the time the positive wager.

With Brady below middle, the Patriots had been as shut as something to a lock for the playoffs, starting together with his first yr as a starter. (With Brady as their beginning quarterback, the Pats missed the playoffs solely in his second yr as a starter and the yr he tore his ACL.) From 2011 to 2018, he led the Patriots to eight straight convention championship video games. They received the Super Bowl six instances.

After a disappointing remaining season in New England, Brady introduced in March 2020 that he wouldn’t re-sign with the staff, ending his 20-year run. Three days later, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In two seasons with Tampa Bay, he promptly received yet one more Super Bowl then led the Bucs to the playoffs but once more.

In his final recreation — a playoff bout final week towards the Los Angeles Rams — Brady’s Bucs discovered themselves down 28-3 after the Rams burst out of the gates.

As the Bucs chipped away on the lead, the Brady magic appeared alive and effectively — the person was making yet one more unthinkable comeback occur but once more. With Brady below middle, the Bucs marched again, tying the sport at 27-27 with simply 42 seconds to play.

But the Rams broke the spell. Two lengthy passes later, Los Angeles kicked a area aim to win as time expired, placing an finish to the Bucs’ playoff hopes — and Brady’s profession.

If Brady, now 44 years previous, is the truth is retiring — he’ll do as one of the crucial adorned gamers of all time. Of his dizzying variety of profession information, many are nigh untouchable. No quarterback has ever began so many video games, received so many video games, handed for thus many yards or touchdowns. He has began extra playoff video games, and received extra, than every other quarterback. He scored extra touchdowns in his 40s than he did in his 20s.

The NFL is just not brief on phenomenal younger quarterbacks, together with the 26-year-old Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and 25-year-old Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

But they’ve a few years to go earlier than they’re in place to interrupt Brady’s information.

ESPN stories that his household and his well being had been among the many causes for his retirement. Brady has three youngsters, together with two together with his spouse Gisele Bündchen.