Questions sent to ABC by Porter’s lawyers seemed to correlate to ‘confidential’ information, court told

He can also be searching for for the unique proceedings to be dismissed and for Dyer to pay his prices. Porter’s barrister Bret Walker, SC, mentioned it had been argued that Dyer was a possible witness within the defamation case, however that notion was “extremely dubious and certainly not explained”. Jo Dyer had argued that she revealed confidential data to Sue Chrysanthou which was related to Christian Porter’s case. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen “To what issue could Ms Dyer have ever given evidence?” Walker mentioned. “Pray tell, how could she give admissible evidence as to truth?” He mentioned the purportedly confidential data supplied by Dyer to Chrysanthou was both publicly obtainable by different means, or had already been mentioned with journalists and her pals.

Walker mentioned there’s a widespread misunderstanding that barristers can select to behave for a sure facet of a difficulty, however in actuality they’re sure by skilled obligations to behave for whoever briefs them. This meant Chrysanthou was obligated to behave for Porter regardless of Dyer exhibiting “a high level of disapproval” in the direction of him. Loading Dyer’s barrister Michael Hodge QC mentioned Chrysanthou owed an obligation to his consumer to maintain sure data confidential, and although she might not have used the knowledge on objective it’s attainable that she used it subconsciously in actions resembling drafting questions. “A person can’t erect a Chinese wall within their mind,” Hodge mentioned. “You have the benefit of this information that might trigger thoughts for you.” Hodge mentioned a sequence of questions despatched to the ABC by Porter’s authorized crew, which have been by no means answered, would have elicited “at least in part” the knowledge disclosed by Dyer within the convention with Chrysanthou.

Chrysanthou’s barrister Anne Horvath, SC, mentioned it had “never” been put to her consumer that confidential data she possessed was used to draft questions, so she has not had an opportunity to reply to that declare. Horvath mentioned if her consumer had been requested about it, she might have elaborated on who drafted the questions, together with in the event that they have been a set of normal questions requested in any defamation case. “In my submission it’s completely inappropriate to raise these matters on appeal,” Horvath mentioned. Part of the listening to was held in closed court docket to debate the precise data that was detailed within the convention between Dyer and Chrysanthou. Walker resisted the “extreme” motion of closing the court docket, noting: “This is not national security”. Porter introduced final yr that he’ll go away politics on the federal election.