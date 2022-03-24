Questions swirl over whereabouts of Russia’s defense minister

The Kremlin spokesperson declined to disprove the report by Agentstvo when requested by CNN. “I can’t. You shouldn’t listen to the Agenstvo media outlet. Please address [these questions to] the Ministry of Defense.”

Shoigu appeared in a Channel One broadcast on March 18 that the Russian outlet stated was from that day, however Russian journalists have speculated that the occasion being broadcast was from March 11.

State-owned TV channel Russia 24 broadcast footage on Thursday of a digital assembly attended by Shoigu, however didn’t say when the assembly came about.

The anchor quoted Peskov suggesting Shoigu was giving a report back to the National Security Council on the army operation in Ukraine remotely. The broadcast footage, which interrupted a stay interview, didn’t present Shoigu converse, however his picture appeared on display amongst different video name contributors reporting to Putin.

During a televised Security Council Meeting in Russia on March 11, Shoigu instructed Putin that its invasion of Ukraine was being carried out efficiently, despite evidence to the opposite.

Western leaders stated on the time that Russia’s army had encountered unplanned obstacles and resistance.

“All is going according to the plan, we report to you here every day this week,” Shoigu stated.

He additionally claimed that the Russian military had obtained greater than 16,000 purposes from volunteers within the Middle East wanting to affix the conflict in Ukraine.

The protection minister additionally requested Putin for extra weapons to arm the separatist areas in Ukraine’s Donbas.

Russian army leaders, together with Shoigu, have been stonewalling their US counterparts, declining calls because the invasion started, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated in a press release Thursday. He added that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark A. Milley, “have sought, and continue to seek, calls with their Russian counterparts. Minister Shoigu and General (Valery) Gerasimov have so far declined to engage.”

“We continue to believe that engagement between U.S. and Russian defense leaders is critically important at this time,” Kirby added.

CNN has beforehand reported that the final recognized time Austin final spoke with Shoigu was on February 18. Milley final spoke to Gerasimov on February 1.

Envoy quits

The hypothesis over Shoigu’s well being comes as a longstanding Russian authorities insider, Anatoly Chubais, turned the highest-profile Kremlin determine to resign because the conflict started a month in the past.

Peskov confirmed that Chubais give up his job as Putin’s local weather envoy, however denied any data of Chubais’ reported opposition to the invasion of Ukraine.

“No, the Kremlin doesn’t know anything about it,” Peskov instructed CNN when requested to touch upon stories suggesting Chubais give up his job over disapproval of Putin’s choice to launch the conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov additionally confirmed his resignation letter must be despatched to Putin himself.

“Those who are appointed by presidential decree write (resignation letters) addressed to Putin,” he added.

Peskov stated Chubais had not been a full-time authorities worker and was engaged on a voluntary foundation.

Chubais first rose to prominence as Russian President Boris Yeltsin’s finance minister within the Nineteen Nineties earlier than happening to carry highly effective posts within the Russian vitality business.