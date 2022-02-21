“Questions Will Be Raised”: Aakash Chopra On India Opener’s Strike Rate | Cricket News

India captain Rohit Sharma demoted himself down the order as younger batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan opened the batting for the crew within the third and ultimate T20I towards the West Indies. While Ruturaj did not impress after getting out on a rating of 4, Ishan Kishan, who did not get going within the first and second T20I, performed some wonderful pictures on his method to a 31-ball 34. Despite agreeing that he performed properly underneath stress, former India batter Aakash Chopra mentioned that the “questions will be raised” on Ishan’s strike-rate repeatedly.

“There was pressure again on Ishan Kishan. He batted well but the strike rate is still questionable. Questions will be raised repeatedly on that as he is playing because of left-right combination plus destructive and explosive batting, but he is not able to do that job,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

India ultimately defeated West Indies by 17 runs within the third T20I to comb the sequence 3-0.

Indian bowlers rose to the event after Suryakumar Yadav’s knock of 65 off 31 balls had laid the muse of an enormous rating.

With India reeling at 93 for 4 at one stage, Suryakumar and Venkatesh Iyer (35 off 19) added 91 runs for the fifth wicket, propelling India to a complete of 184 for 5.

In reply, West Indies have been restricted to a complete of 167 for 9 regardless of Nicholas Pooran’s 61-run knock.

India will now tackle Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I sequence, beginning February 24.

The T20I sequence can be adopted by a two-match Test sequence.