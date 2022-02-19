As evacuations started Friday from the rebel-controlled territories in jap Ukraine, an enormous site visitors jam shaped on the border with Russia.

A queue of automobiles and buses stretched for 22km in the direction of the border checkpoint in Russia from the rebel-controlled Donetsk area within the early hours of Saturday morning.

Spiking tensions in jap Ukraine on Friday aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion and a brand new conflict in Europe, with a humanitarian convoy hit by shelling and pro-Russian rebels evacuating civilians from the battle zone.