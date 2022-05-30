Quiet Dinner With Family: UPSC Exam Topper On Celebration Plans

Shruti Sharma stated a quiet dinner along with her household could be the easiest way to have fun her achievement.

New Delhi:

Setting targets and time administration are two issues that helped Shruti Sharma high the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

The remaining outcomes of the 2021 Civil Services examination had been introduced at this time with the highest three ranks being crammed by girls. Ms Sharma topped the exams adopted by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla securing the second and third positions respectively.

In an unique interview with NDTV, Ms Sharma underlined a couple of issues that helped her ace the examination.

“I don’t know what exactly worked for me but personally what I tried to do was work on my mains examinations by practicing, looking at previous years’ question papers, making notes from newspapers and revising them. I think all of them together helped me clear the exams,” she stated.

An alumna of St. Stephen’s College, Ms Sharma pursued her post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Delhi-based Ms Sharma stated the Civil Services will present her with the appropriate instruments to make a distinction in society.

“I always wanted to do something in which I could give back or do something for society in a more direct form. I think UPSC or Civil Services would provide me with the platform to do that,” she stated.

“My aim would be to fulfil any responsibility that is bestowed upon me,” she added.

The 2021 UPSC exams noticed girls safe the highest three ranks.

“It’s definitely a very good feeling that all three top ranked candidates are women. Gradually, we are seeing women making waves not just in bureaucracy but other arenas as well,” Ms Sharma stated.

Ms Sharma was making ready for the UPSC examination for the final 4 years and was a pupil of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy.

In phrases of making ready for the extremely aggressive examination, Ms Sharma stated that consistency is the important thing to success.

“Setting targets for yourself, limiting your sources, making your own notes are some things that worked for me. Time management and consistency in whatever you do is very important,” she stated.

On a lighter observe, Ms Sharma stated a quiet dinner along with her household could be the easiest way to have fun her achievement.

“Right now, I would just like to have some quiet time with my family and have dinner together. That would be a celebration for me as I have not spent time with them since the results were declared,” she stated.