‘Quite disturbing’: Holy man leader of corpse-worshipping cult arrested in Thailand

“We have dead bodies, and we will have to work with all agencies to establish facts surrounding these individuals.”

Thailand’s inhabitants is overwhelming Buddhist, however many individuals maintain beliefs outdoors the faith, such because the worship of native spirits and concern of ghosts. Cult-like teams aren’t unusual, Thai Enquirer reported.

The authorities consider the group existed for greater than 4 years with out anybody noticing as a result of the situation of the chief’s home was in a distant forest space, away from different communities.

But their anonymity ended after a daughter of one of many followers complained to a social media superstar whose specialty is exposing unscrupulous non secular figures.

Thawee was initially charged with encroaching on a forest space – his home was mentioned to be on public land – and unlawful gatherings prohibited underneath illness management legal guidelines which have been used previously two years to battle the coronavirus.